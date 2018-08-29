Game of Thrones Season 8 is still at least eight months away, and fans are restless for any sort of news at all. Spoilers for the season have been kept under wraps, leaving the speculation to run rampant as to how the series will end next year. While most have focused on how the war between the living and the dead turns out, some are focusing on the events of the Season 7 finale, and how they could have repercussions for the final outcome. For instance, will Dany have a baby in Game Of Thrones Season 8? Will it turn out she can have children after all?

Back in Season 1, Dany was able to bear children. She carried Khal Drogo's son to term, in fact. But when Drogo's infections felled him, she commanded the witch Mirri Maz Duur to use dark magic to heal him.

The magic turned Drogo into a zombie, alive, but in word only. In return, Dany gave birth to a stillborn child, as "only death could pay for life." When Dany asked if Drogo could ever rise again, Mirri Maz Duur says:

When the sun rises in the west and sets in the east. When the seas go dry, and mountains blow in the wind like leaves. When your womb quickens again, and you bear a living child. Then he will return, and not before.

Dany takes this to mean she is barren, as her womb will only quicken when the impossible happens.

But was Mirri Maz Duur telling the truth? Jon seems doubtful. This is, after all, a witch who was punishing Dany, and therefore what one might call a reliable narrator. But Dany has also had sex partners since Drogo, including the Meereenese creep she married and Daario, and no children have happened.

Reddit, of course, has a theory. User Wastelandrider suggests Dany will get pregnant, with dreadful consequences.

Dany will have become pregnant in the new season, seemingly defeating the prophecy of Mirri Maz Duur. But the witch will have been proven true in the end. As the Night’s army surrounds the survivors, the Night King will point to Dany’s belly and Jon will (with tremendous gnashing of teeth and brooding), plunge his sword into his true love to pull out mankind’s salvation— the royal baby sacrifice that will Bring Light back to the world, just like when Azor Ahai killed Nissa Nissa to save the world before (and hence never bearing a living child).

If Jon Snow is supposed to be Azor Ahai reborn, fans have wondered if this makes Dany his wife Nissa Nissa, who he sacrificed to create a sword which could take down the Night King. This theory provides a way to put Dany into the Nissa role of the tale, but not in the way the original events happened.

Could this be the bittersweet ending writer George R.R. Martin promised fans? Losing Dany to save the world, leaving Jon Snow to rule alone would be a bitter ending indeed.

Game of Thrones Season 8 returns to HBO in 2019, probably in May.