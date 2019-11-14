Will Cardi B Drop A New Album In 2020? She Hinted New Music Is Coming

Cardi B has reached such an astounding level of superstardom that it's hard to believe she only has one full-length record under her belt. But that's exactly the case, and while Invasion Of Privacy was 13 tracks of hip-hop perfection, restless fans are already wondering when Cardi B will drop another album. Well, it sounds like they won't have to wait much longer.

Cardi not only admitted she's working on her new album, but said that's basically the only thing she's doing these days. Speaking with Billboard, the rapper revealed working on her sophomore release has been all-consuming.

"I'm just really focused on my album... my album is on my mind 24/7. It's practically all I'm focusing on. It has evolved a lot," she said.

She also shared that, as with any new project, there are some challenges along the way.

There's certain music that I want to do, but I feel like, is people interested in that? I feel like things have changed. It's more like a twerk sound going on right now. It's just like, 'Should I just do my music around that?' But I cannot just go with what's hot. I still gotta go with what I want to do.

If those details weren't already enough to send the Bardi Gang reeling with excitement, Cardi also teased another major film role, sharing, "I'm gonna need more acting classes, because I'm planning on doing a movie this year and I'm going to be like, the lead role, so I need to execute this flawlessly."

Cardi got plenty of practice on the big screen earlier this year, when she appeared in Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Lili Reinhart. Plus, she's been serving as a judge on Netflix's competition show Rhythm + Flow.

But for now, she's alllllll about her music, and it sounds like she's been cooking up new bops in the studio non-stop. She might not have shared any specifics just yet, but she did promise that with her next release, she's having "fun." She explained:

I was going with what I want people to hear, and what I like, so that's what I'm doing now. I'm just having fun in the studio, because if you think, 'My first album was like this, I gotta have the same recipe,' it's just not gonna work.

How Cardi makes time for all of this while simultaneously raising baby Kulture is beyond me, but more power to her. This woman deserves a round of applause.