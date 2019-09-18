Summer is over, and so is BTS' break. The group took a bit of a respite this year, at which time they got to have some well-deserved time off from their hectic work schedules. Many of the seven members chilled at home in South Korea for their 2019 break, while others traveled around the world. But now all signs point to BTS' break being over. That means it's comeback time, baby! So, will BTS' comeback be in November 2019? The BTS ARMY has a pretty solid theory that it is.

For those who aren't privy on how BTS' schedule works, "comebacks" are part of their yearly pattern. They put out an album (the comeback), do a media blitz to promote, tour the album, and then wash, rinse, repeat. It seems as though RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga are gearing up for said comeback, as they were seen at the Incheon International Airport in South Korea recording themselves with Go Pros. They could be filming some more Bon Voyage content (the reality show they put out once a year on VLIVE), before they return to Korea to perform the final shows of their Speak Yourself tour and, presumably, put the finishing touches on their new album.

That brings us to their next comeback and the ARMYs theory as to why it's coming in November 2016. Well, there are rumors that BTS could be performing at iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball this year. Big Hit addressed the rumors, but in a way that neither confirmed or denied them, leading fans to believe they're just biding their time to confirm the performance. That possible performance has led to a fan theory about when BTS' comeback will be.

Here's how it breaks down: The BTS ARMY doesn't think the Jingle Ball stage is enough of a stand-alone event to qualify as BTS' comeback performance. If BTS is announced as part of the Jingle Ball lineup (the lineup should come out in October), BTS fans think the group will have its own stand-alone comeback performance on some other stage, and then their Jingle Ball performance would tie into the subsequent press surrounding their comeback.

Jingle Ball typically goes down during the latter half of November, so if their comeback is coming before then, that means the BTS comeback could be in the early weeks of November shortly after they wrap their Speak Yourself tour.

Of course, these are all fan theories, which leaves lots of room for error, but it seems like a pretty solid theory! BTS' yearly comeback is a big event. Their last comeback performance for Map of the Soul: Persona was on Saturday Night Live, for example. That's why a solo comeback event is more likely than a Jingle Ball performance being their comeback. But it would still be awesome if BTS followed up their comeback performance with an appearance at Jingle Ball!

Jingle Ball always has a lineup of big-name artists, like Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, for example. Some of the favorite names in music perform at that festival, which tours around the country and has a revolving lineup for each show, so BTS being asked to be part of that impressive roster of artists would mean they're considered to be on the same level as the biggest names in music (because, like, obviously!). The group's efforts to achieve U.S. music success would hit a new height by performing at Jingle Ball, so ARMYs are cautiously excited about the possibility.

Plus, the comeback performance and the possible Jingle Ball performance means American fans could have two more opportunities to see BTS before 2019 is up. Keep your eyes peeled, ARMYs! Who am I kidding? I don't need to tell y'all that. Y'all are committed.