Over the years, Bachelor Nation has met many future Bachelorettes when they were merely fan-fave contestants on previous Bachelor seasons. Now, one of Matt James' top three women has won viewers over, leading some fans to wonder: Will Bri Springs be the 2021 Bachelorette? It looks like she's a major leading lady contender, according to some clues.

Although the 24-year-old was hesitant to go on the show (she almost didn't enter the competition due to her secret, prestigious career), she soon caught Matt's eye and even received the coveted first 1-on-1 date of the season. The pair bonded over both being raised by single moms, and thus Bri became a major frontrunner. During the Feb. 15 episode, she even told Matt she had quit her high-profile communications job to appear on the show.

Bri made it all the way to Fantasy Suites week, but Matt's relationships with the other remaining women had ultimately progressed further, and he sent her home at the following rose ceremony. "Obviously I gave up a lot to be here. It is hard to think about not being able see you again, but I think that's just how it goes," Bri told Matt, adding in her exit interview, "What I thought we had is special, but it couldn't have all been for nothing."

Even though Bri's time on Matt's Bachelor season has come to an end, it certainly seems likely viewers will see her on the franchise again, maybe even as the next lead. Bri has proven she's capable of handling drama and following her heart without regrets, two important qualities in a potential Bachelorette. Plus, many leads made it far on their seasons as contestants, so Bri's top-three status is certainly up there.

Plus, since Bri told Matt she quit her job, she's most likely free for the Bachelorette gig. Some fans have speculated Bri worked for Facebook, and this wouldn't be the first time a Bachelorette had serious ties to the company. Season 6 Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky left her Bachelor season to keep her job at Facebook before eventually returning to the franchise, so Bri could be on a similar journey.

But even if Bri doesn't end up handing out roses, there's always a chance fans could see her on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise. Since leaving Nemacolin, she's posted multiple photos on tropical vacations, although some Bachelor fans have criticized the former contestant for traveling during the coronavirus pandemic. A BIP spot could safely give her all the beachy romance she desires, while adhering to the strict COVID safety protocols the Bachelor franchise has put into place. Who knows? Maybe she and Bachelorette alum Ivan Hall could connect over their camping-inspired Fantasy Suite dates while lounging on the sand.

Season 25 of The Bachelor concludes on Monday, March 15, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.