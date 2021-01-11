One of the best parts about a new season of The Bachelor is trying to guess which contestant will make it to the end of the journey and snag themself a fiancé. While a lot can happen between the first few episodes and The Final Rose, there's usually a frontrunner or two to keep your eye on — like Bri, who is standing out on Matt's Bachelor Season. The 24-year-old Californian seems to have long-term potential.

Fans first saw Bri even before Season 25 started, since she was a major part of The Bachelor promos. Don't remember? She was the girl saying, "He is probably the most handsome man I've ever seen." So from the start, it was apparent Bri was going to play a part in Matt's season.

And it turns out, she's the total package. The San Franciscan was raised by her mother and grandmother, who "made countless sacrifices to give her a fighting shot at having a successful life." Bri now works at a "high-profile social media company," and while the details about her job are being kept under wraps, Chris Harrison told viewers it was "a big one," so she sounds like a big-time success.

"I'm not allowed to say what tech company [she works for], and I don't want to put her job in jeopardy," Harrison explained before adding that she "almost wasn't on the show" because of it. Whatever it is, it's a big deal, and thanks to excelling in her career, she now feels ready to find love. According to her ABC bio, she's "always the alpha in the relationship but would love to find someone who can challenge her and keep life interesting and exciting."

ABC/Craig Sjodin

One peek at her Instagram proves Bri is telling the truth about that last bit, since her profile is filled with fun travel pics. While she doesn't have a ton of posts (and there's no sign of the secret company she works for), it's clear Bri loves to hit the beach and chill by the sea, which makes sense, since she dreams of one day living in Kauai, Hawaii, and "eating nothing but sushi, swimming in the ocean, and hiking."

Even though she's ready to settle down and eventually have two or three kids of her own, viewers will have to wait and see whether or not Bri's happily ever after is with Matt.

Season 25 of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.