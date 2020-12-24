If you thought the holidays just weren't chaotic enough, then gear up for the newest glimpse of drama in the Bachelor nation. After watching The Bachelorette's emotional season finale, viewers got a sneak peek of the trailer for Matt James’ Bachelor season. It's a wild ride from start to finish, and yes, it's filled with plenty of leers, tears, and fears.

Viewers may have thought the drama peaked when Tayshia Adams got engaged to Zac Clark during the Dec. 22 finale, but there is definitely more in store when Matt takes over the show. The show, airing on ABC since 2002, dropped a bombshell with its first full-length trailer featuring the highs (and lows) from Matt's upcoming season, scheduled to air just a few days after 2021 kicks off.

There's no question viewers are in it for the drama, and phew, did this trailer deliver. It features a visibly nervous but excited Matt as he searches for his best shot at true love among a number of women competing for his affections. However, the word "competitive" may be a slight understatement. Nearly halfway through the trailer, the tone changed from light, fun, and adventurous to dark, tense, and brooding. "We're going to war for Matt's heart," one woman can be heard saying. "Everyone is ready to go for the kill," comments another.

Almost immediately after meeting Matt, personalities among the women begin to clash. "The queen has arrived, b*tches," Victoria states to the camera, placing a tiara on her head. In a different scene, one woman says "Queen Victoria is definitely more of a drama queen," while another confides to the camera, saying "Victoria has been a mean girl since day one."

How could it get any juicier? Oh, that's right, secrets. Apparently, there "are no secrets" in the Bachelor house, and it shows — allegations about the women begin to swirl, including one about a possible "sugar baby" or "escort" among the contestants. "She may be having a transactional relationship with wealthy men," one woman states, referring to the (for now) anonymous competitor. And could a boxing match gone awry lead to a trip to the hospital? Really, who knows at this point.

As things continue to get ugly, Matt seems to be going through it. "One of the things that's been hard for me in my relationships has been going deep and sharing who I am, what I'm about and what I've been through," he says, noting how he's sometimes afraid to be vulnerable. "I think about my mom, and I think about my brother and how this broken marriage and broken family has affected their lives. And I don't want to put anybody through that. And the only thing I'm certain of is that love causes you to do things that you wouldn't normally do," he adds.

In one scene, he's sitting on the edge of a curb while Christ Harrison asks if he's okay. "No," he shakes his perfectly chiseled head. "No, I'm not." It's okay, Matt, we've all been there.

This upcoming season of The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, on ABC.