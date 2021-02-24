There is only one question on BeyHive members' minds right now, and for once, it has nothing to do with a secret new record. The Lemonade singer has garnered praise worldwide for her work on Disney's The Lion King: The Gift, and has been hard at work on the rollout for her "Icy Park" Ivy Park campaign, so stans are well fed. The question on their minds now is: Will Beyonce perform at the 2021 Grammys? She might be one of the most decorated artists in the award show's history, but there's still a chance she won't attend the Recording Academy's biggest night in 2021.

Bey has not attended the Grammy Awards since 2018, despite getting nominated for several awards since then. While she won Best Urban Contemporary Album for her record Everything Is Love with JAY-Z, she missed out on the official ceremony and didn't attend to see Billie Eilish's sweep in 2020. Last year, the 39-year-old singer received a few nominations from the Recording Academy for her work on The Lion King: The Spirit. Her big=category nominations for the surprise single "Black Parade," however, might have guaranteed her appearance at this year's big event. This time around, she's up for not one, but two of the night's biggest honors: Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Oh, and she's competing against herself in one of the categories, like only Beyoncé could.

There's no word yet on whether or not Bey will attend this year's Grammy Awards, but that hasn't stopped the Hive from speculating and spreading rumors of an appearance on Twitter. The "Formation" singer hasn't released a whole lot of new music in the past year, despite her many nominations in 2021. Fans are eagerly awaiting her next album, but there's no telling when or how she might drop it. As the public learned in 2013, Beyoncé drops an album only when she feels it's ready to be released. Then, when she finally does, she "[stops] the world."

The only evidence against speculation about her appearing at this year's Grammy Awards is her prior appearance track record and, of course, that verse on "APESH*T." On the 2018 track, JAY-Z raps, "Tell the Grammy’s fuck that 0 for 8 shit," which demonstrated how little music's biggest couple cares about the Recording Academy's validation. They wouldn't be the first nominees to diss the Grammys, though, and they certainly won't be the last.