Wedding bells are ringing again, Bachelor fans. There's nothing like a good engagement to remind loyal viewers that reality TV love is possible. And love was sure in the air last night on the Winter Games World Tells All reunion special. Lovebirds from down under, Courtney and Lily, revealed they were living together in LA. Lesley and Dean are still going strong in all their adoreableness. But there was one couple blew them all out of the water with a shocking proposal. Now that they're enfianced, will Benoit & Clare have a TV wedding? They recently discussed the possibility of getting hitched for all of America to see. Clare revealed to E! News:

You never know. I didn't expect this. It's crazy, going through all the Bachelor shows, I never envisioned what this looked like. It's all just beautiful to me, how it ended up. So I couldn't even imagine what a Bachelor wedding would look like for us.

Bachelor Nation didn't exactly expect this either, after the second of Bachelor Winter Games saw Benoit tearfully saying goodbye to the show when Clare couldn't commit to a relationship with him. Clare was torn between him and Germany's Christian Rauch, and she wanted to keep her options open at that stage in the game. "There will always be a little place in my chest for you," the Canadian sweetheart told the 36-year-old Bachelor alum from Juan Pablo's season.

Well, he really meant that! Little did we know that Clare would reunite with him after the show and really give their connection a shot without the cameras rolling. Upon Clare's own exit from Winter Games, Benoit apparently hit her up and they rekindled what they had started via some FaceTime action. "It really came out of nowhere. Actually, we kind of knew there was something more after the show, maybe this old journey wasn't made for the two of us to make it work. But in the end, we're not dying, we're not disappearing after the show ends, so we talked and talked for hours and it's just been better and better from there. I just think she's the most amazing girl I've ever met!," Benoit explained of his grand proposal.

Clare is a hair stylist in Sacramento and Benoit is based in Montreal, but it looks like re-location is in their future. "We’ve spent the last two months talking to each other and it just got better and better. One day we’re going to have to live in the same city, live in the same house and I think this is how we start a family," Benoit told People, admitting a "big move" is likely imminent.

If Clare and Benoit do go the televised ceremony route for their nuptials, they'll join a handful of Bachelor alums who chose to tie the knot, primetime-style. Inaugural Bachelorette Trista Rehn and her hubby Ryan Sutter — who are still together, by the way — broadcasted their big day back in 2003. Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum also said "I do" on screen, as did fellow success story Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici. The pair are now expecting their second child together.

Bachelor in Paradise match-made-in-Mexico, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, exchanged vows on The Bachelor At 20: A Celebration of Love in 2016. Evan Bass and Carly Waddell also had their own wedding special on BIP.

Even if Benoit and Clare decide to keep their wedding on the private side, we're still very curious as to who might get an invite. The Bachelor Winter Games came from all over the globe and appeared to get super tight throughout their time in Vermont. And The Hermitage Club where they filmed does look like a stunning venue to say "I do"... Winter wedding, anyone?