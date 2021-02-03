The Super Bowl is one of the biggest entertainment events of the year, and even if you're not a football fan, chances are you'll sit down and watch at least some of it. The annual NFL championship game has become a large part of U.S. culture, with the commercials, viewing parties, and musical performances becoming equally as important as the actual game. But the big game will look entirely different this year, with the majority of spectators viewing from the comfort of their couch due to the coronavirus pandemic. Two teams will face off in front of a nearly-empty stadium, and The Weeknd, this year's halftime performer, won't be able to hear fans cheering for him at home. The real question is: Will Bella Hadid be at the 2021 Super Bowl to cheer him on? Here are the odds the model will be at the biggest NFL game of the year.

The 2021 Super Bowl is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and while the crowd will be much smaller than usual, there will still be a solid number of fans in attendance. The NFL plans to permit 22,000 fans to be in the stands.

That being said, the crowd will be socially distanced, and it won't be easy to obtain a ticket. The majority of tickets are being doled out to health care workers first, as a thank you for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic. "These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude," league commissioner Roger Goodell said in an official statement.

With extra precautions in place, and every attendee needing to be accounted for, The Weeknd likely won't have a big posse with him on game day. And seeing as he and Hadid called it quits in August 2019, it's doubtful she'll be watching the halftime show in-person.

If the prospect of the two exes brushing shoulders at an event rings a bell, you probably remember the time The Weeknd was enlisted to perform at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show the same year Hadid strut the runway. Seeing as the pair weren't together at the time, fans couldn't get over the awkward moment (though both stars handled it with the utmost grace).

There's also the June 2020 reports to consider, where numerous outlets claimed the pair were "in touch" again. If there's any validity to those reports, the two may be friends after all. Either way, The Weeknd sounds ready to smash his halftime show performance out of the park, and all eyes will be on him on Feb. 7.