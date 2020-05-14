Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of musicians have gotten creative when it comes to their careers. Between Instagram Live streams, virtual music festivals, and recording new tunes in their bedroom, they're finding their stride during "the new normal." Ariana Grande is one of these artists. She dropped her new song "Stuck With U" with Justin Bieber on May 8, and it had fans all in their feels. And if you're wondering if there's more to come, say, a full record, Ari addressed the possibility. So, will Ariana Grande drop an album during quarantine? Here's the tea.

Grande virtually chatted with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s “At Home” series, and explained why when it comes to a full album, she probably won't be releasing one any time soon.

“I don’t really feel comfortable putting anything out right now,” she explained. “Because other than this, it’s a really tricky time for all of that.”

She also used the chat to explain why she's recently strayed away from the media spotlight.

“I stopped doing interviews for a really long time because I felt like whenever I would get into a position where somebody would try to say something for clickbait or twist my words or blah, blah, blah, I would defend myself. “And then, people would be like, ‘Oh, she’s a diva,'" Ari explained.

Thankfully, for now, we have "Stuck With U" to hold us over. The romantic track was released to benefit the First Responders Children’s Foundation, with Grande and Bieber enlisting fans from around the world to submit footage of their loved ones.

Grande told Lowe why she knew it was the right time to release the collab.

“We wanted to put music out because music is the thing that makes people feel good,” Grande said. “It’s the thing that speaks most to people’s spirits, and we just wanted to lift them.”

Despite not getting a new album from Ari during quarantine, fans have more to look forward to. Grande also revealed she has a forthcoming track with Doja Cat, so she's not opposed to one-off singles. And at the end of the day, Thank U, Next, never really gets old.