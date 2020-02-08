Rumors about a new iPhone dropping outside the normal September launch cycle have been circulating since the announcement of the latest iPhones last fall. Speculation is continuing into the new year, and reports suggest a new iPhone may be coming sooner than you think. So, will Apple release a new iPhone in March? Here's what tech analysts are saying. Apple declined to comment on whether the company has plans to release a new iPhone before next fall.

Reports of a new, cheaper iPhone model began back in the fall of 2019. Trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested in October that this new iPhone model could be coming in March 2020. Although, as of publication, there are new reports that the outbreak of the coronavirus could delay shipments coming from China. Apple previously shut down corporate offices, contact centers and stores in early February. As of publication, the tech giant plans to "[re-open their] corporate offices and contact centers the week of [Feb.] 10." In the company's statement reported by CNBC, the company said its top priority is the "well-being" of Apple employees, suppliers, and customers across China, and the tech company is currently preparing to reopen retail stores."

The reported details about this new iPhone suggest it could be the next version of the iPhone SE, which is the low-cost model Apple first released in March 2016. with a smaller, more compact design. Kuo says the newest model is likely to be similar to the iPhone 8. The Apple website no longer lists the current iPhone SE for sale on its official website, but it is available at "authorized resellers." Currently, the cheapest iPhone available on the Apple website is the $449 iPhone 8.

The original iPhone SE's retail price started as low as $399, and customers might expect a similar price point with the reported new model. There is no official name yet, but comparisons to the iPhone SE have some calling this the iPhone SE 2.

Reports say the unconfirmed iPhone SE 2 will have a 4.7-inch LCD screen (rather than OLED screen), with a body like the iPhone 8. Kuo suggests this new iPhone will be available in 64 GB and 128 GB and sold in colors like silver, space gray, and red. It is also reported to have the latest A13 processing chip and 3 GB of RAM, which is 1GB less than the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. Like the iPhone 8, this new model will reportedly have a home button and one rear camera, which is different from the latest iPhones' dual and triple rear cameras.

Again, the new iPhone model has not been officially confirmed by the company. However, if the reports are true, it looks like the iPhone SE may be in store for a glow-up this spring.