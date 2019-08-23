This post contains spoilers for Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why. Nothing is ever black and white at Liberty High, and after three seasons, 13 Reasons Why has continued to prove that about its high school students. After a long-winded, multifaceted investigation, the teen drama revealed that while several characters played a role in Bryce Walker's death, Alex was the one to actually kill him. The secret is safe for now, but will Alex get charged for Bryce's murder, perhaps in Season 4?

At first glance, Alex (Miles Heizer) didn't have much to contribute to the investigation into the death of jock Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice). Like the rest of the drama's main characters, he joined Clay's (Dylan Minnette) plan to keep a close eye on Tyler (Devin Druid) in the immediate aftermath of his foiled shooting at the Spring Fling. Alex took the duty pretty seriously, even confronting antagonistic athlete Monty (Timothy Granaderos) with a knife when he continued bullying Tyler.

Meanwhile, his relationship with Jessica (Alisha Boe) veered off course. Still struggling to feel in control of her sexuality following her rape, Jessica confided to new girl Ani (Grace Saif) that sex with Alex wasn't satisfying. This prompted Ani's encouragement to take matters into her own hands, making Jessica realize she still had feelings for Justin (Brandon Flynn). Because of this, Alex already wasn't in a good state of mind eight months later, ahead of Bryce's death.

Netflix

As the son of the sheriff's deputy, Alex played it cool when his dad asked if he knew anything about Bryce's disappearance. When Bryce was confirmed dead, Alex essentially faded into the background apart from the reveal that he took steroids to bulk up and participated in a string of sketchy activities with Bryce. But it turned out, he was more entwined in Bryce's death than anyone could have suspected.

Following Zach's (Ross Butler) brutal beating of Bryce on the local pier, Alex and Jessica arrived for the latter to receive the gift Bryce intended for her. Too weak to move on his own, Bryce offered Jessica an audio tape of his apology for her rape, and then begged her and Alex to take him home. Jessica refused to hep, but just as Alex began to assist him, Bryce voiced his plan to get revenge on Zach and accused Jessica of setting him up. This triggered Alex to push Bryce off the pier, leading to his death.

The kids framed Monty for the murder, which was convenient for them, since he very soon after died in jail, so the truth is under wraps for now, but that might not be the case in Season 4. Season 3 concluded with Winston, Monty's secret hookup, confronting Ani about knowing she was lying. It's unclear if he can link the mystery back to Alex on his own, but it's definitely safe to assume Alex and Jessica aren't out of the woods just yet. After all, is any secret ever truly buried in Evergreen?

Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why is currently streaming on Netflix.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit rainn.org.