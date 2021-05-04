As Lady Whistledown would say, "The social season is upon us." As more and more people are getting vaccinated and preparing to travel for the first time in more than a year, summer 2021 is sure to be memorable. To make sure you have "the most remarkable coup of the season," you are cordially invited to attend Wilburton Resort's Bridgerton-themed party weekend, complete with Regency era dances and promenades in the garden that would be Daphne Bridgerton-approved.

Courtesy of The Wilburton in Manchester, VT, you can enjoy the ultimate #vaxication now that Vermont is welcoming travelers who have received their COVID-19 vaccination. The gorgeous 30-acre resort has a special three- to four-day getaway inspired by the hit show that will make you feel like you're part of the Bridgerton family. Staying at the Wilburton Mansion will transport you across the pond and back in time with a full itinerary of events similar to the ones in the Netflix series.

When guests arrive at the Wilburton on Friday, July 16, 2021, there will be a welcome reception hosted by Lady Wilburton, Lady Whistledown's "American cousin." As you mix and mingle, you'll get to enjoy a glass of wine and some Vermont cheeses while taking in the views on the veranda. You'll feel like absolute royalty — and that's just the beginning of Wilburton Resort's Bridgerton-themed weekend.

Saturday will be when the real fun begins. Since breakfast is the most important meal of the day, you'll get to enjoy a full country breakfast. Afterward, your Bridgerton-inspired trip will continue with a promenade in the garden. This weekend offers the perfect romantic escape for you and the Simon to your Daphne. You can gossip and talk about how much you burn for each other while you tour the Insta-worthy grounds. You could even dress the part in a gorgeous A-line summer dress that has Regency era vibes or just something vibrant and yellow like you're Penelope Featherington.

While you're outside, there will also be a cocktails and croquet lawn party. You could also use the skills you learned from a different Netflix show (i.e. The Queen's Gambit) while playing in a giant chess match. It'll be a fun-filled day that ends in a Regency dance that you'll definitely want to dress up for, because best costume wins a prize. If you are there with your partner, dance the night away like Daphne and Simon at the Vauxhall celebration in Season 1's first episode, "Diamond of the First Water."

After a long day of pretending you're in Bridgerton, you'll be able to relax in your elegant and gorgeous Wilburton Mansion room; there are 11 rooms available that are each decorated differently. There's also a Billiard Room Bar, Solarium Dining Room, and grand living room salon within the mansion that you can enjoy. Come Sunday morning, you'll be able to enjoy another full breakfast before you depart.

If you choose to participate in this Bridgerton-themed party weekend, please note that the Wilburton is taking the necessary COVID-19 precautions, so you can breathe a sigh of relief and promenade all weekend long. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that you delay traveling until you're fully vaccinated. Any unvaccinated travelers planning to stay at the resort must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within three days of their arrival. Either way, you should continue to follow the CDC's guidelines by wearing your mask, social distancing, and washing your hands often.

If you're thinking this is the vacation for you, the Bridgerton-themed weekend will be happening July 16 through 19 and rates start at $350 per night with a two-night minimum. The Wilburton is booking now, so be sure to reserve your stay soon, because you don't want to know what Lady Whistledown will say about you if you miss this opportunity.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.