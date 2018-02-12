There isn't anything better than a sister who doubles as your real-life best friend. For the longest time while growing up, I never really believed my sister and I would be close. We spent most of our time fighting about pretty much everything — from crushes and who stole whose clothes, to who called dibs on the desktop computer (you know the drill). But when we entered high school, something just changed. We started to, well, click. It was like waking up and realizing you actually had a built-in BFF who knew you better than anyone else in the world. If you have a sister, I'm sure you know the feeling. Things are just so much better when you're experiencing them together, so you may already know why your sister is the best wingwoman you'll ever have. And if you don't — I'm here to help a girl out.

Besides being all kinds of goofy together, you guys know the truth — the two of you together is way better than the two of you apart. This mentality applies to so many aspects of life, so who's to say it won't make you each other's number one wingwoman, too? It's worth a shot. Your sister is bound to be your best wingwoman, and here are five solid reasons why.

1 She's A Pro At Spotting Your Type Giphy She's been discussing your crushes for years, and all of that discussion has been the ultimate training boot camp to prep her for this very moment. If there's anything true about this wingwoman situation, it's that above all else, your sis has your back. She knows what kind of person and relationship you're looking for, and she definitely knows the number one hairstyle that totally makes you swoon.

2 She Knows All Of Your Strengths Giphy We've all had those super awkward dating crisis scenarios. Don't even try to lie to me — I know you're probably super smooth 90 percent of the time, but dating fails happen to the best of us. It's those moments when you meant to drop the perfect "hello," but what actually came out was a jumble of words (and you're left standing there with a mortified grin on your face). Luckily, with your sis by your side, you don't have to worry about that. She's there to swoop in, save the day, and turn any disastrous intro into a clutch entrance.

3 She Knows The Warning Signs Better Than You Do Giphy Because she's you sister, it goes without saying that she's pretty well-versed on your dating history. She knows the good, the bad, and all of the ugly. It just comes with the sister territory. Your number one girl was there to offer the best advice during the worst breakups — I'm sure of it. So, when you roll up to the bar with your sister as your wingwoman, you better believe she's going to shut down any vibes between you and a person who's giving off subtle red flags. It's for your own benefit — I promise.

4 You'll Be More So Much More Comfortable With Her By Your Side Giphy Seriously, if anything's going to be a major plus in having your sister around to set you up, it's this reason. When you're with your sister, you are completely you. There probably aren't any nerves holding you back. You can genuinely joke, laugh, and smile — because you know she'll tell you if there's something in your teeth. Basically, your confidence is probably at a sky-scraper level.