Why You Should Backpack Southeast Asia This Summer For The Adventure Of A Lifetime

Southeast Asia is the backpacking hub of the world. If you want to pack your bags and explore on a budget, it's the place to be. Contrary to popular belief, you don't need to be rich to travel. The travel destinations in Southeast Asia make it possible for people to see beautiful places without breaking the bank. The well-known tourist trail between countries Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines, allows people to travel without breaking the bank. Here's why you should backpack Southeast Asia this summer.

Backpackers know that sometimes, you've gotta sacrifice a bit of luxury to fulfill your wanderlust. Instead of fancy hotels, you'll be sharing bunk beds with fellow travelers. Instead of flying first class, you might be traveling on overnight buses. You may have to deal with unreliable wifi, but at the end of the day, the journey is worth the effort.

Discover the ancient Angkor Wat Temple in Cambodia, sample delicious street food in Thailand, explore stunning rice terraces in Bali, cruise Ha Long Bay in Vietnam, and snorkel in the turquoise waters of the Philippines. You'll never run out of things to do, people to meet, and new things to learn. Backpacking Southeast Asia might just be the best decision you'll ever make.

1 Delicious Food Mark Wiens on YouTube I'd totally fly all the way to Thailand for delicious street food. Amazing food is a legitimate reason to travel Southeast Asia. You'll get the chance to sample authentic Southeast Asian cuisine as you hop from one country to another. Savor local Pad Thai in Thailand, Pho in Vietnam, curry in Malaysia, and Chicken Adobo in the Philippines. If you're feeling bold, you can even try scorpions, toads, and other local delicacies. Testing out traditional foods will be an adventure in itself. I definitely won't blame you if you choose to spend all of your time at food markets.

2 You Can Travel On A Budget Alexander Travelbum on YouTube Southeast Asia is perfect for backpackers on a budget. The region's affordability is a huge draw for anyone who wants to travel without blowing their entire savings account. You can find hostels for incredibly low prices on Hostel World, cheap AF street food, and plenty of gorgeous land to explore at a low cost. If you want to splurge, you can do so without breaking the bank. You'll find yourself traveling on just a portion of what you would spend in more expensive backpacking destinations like central Europe. If you thought you couldn't afford a trip to Southeast Asia, then you might want to reconsider. Start saving up now for the trip of a lifetime.

3 The Breathtaking Beaches Lost LeBlanc on YouTube Southeast Asia has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. From the iconic Phi Phi Islands in Thailand to the stunning Cebu Islands in the Philippines, you'll have endless opportunities to lounge in white sand or frolic in turquoise blue waters. You can book a fancy resort steps away from the shore, or sleep in a wooden hut on the beach. If you're feeling really adventurous, you can get your scuba diving certification in Thailand. Alternatively, you can spend days sailing Myanmar's (Burma) paradise beaches. Pack your cutest swimsuits, sunscreen, and underwater goggles for a trip you'll remember forever.