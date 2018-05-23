Southeast Asia is a backpacker's haven. Many backpackers set off on a trail to explore countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Indonesia, and return home with a ton of incredible memories. The low costs in this region allow backpackers to see the world on a budget. There's an endless amount of hostels available for backpackers, which can really help you get the biggest bang for your buck. However, you want to pick the right one for you, whether you're traveling solo or with your bestie. The best hostels in Southeast Asia are perfect for the chic AF backpacker, so get ready to check them out on Instagram.

Southeast Asia has so much to offer in terms of culture, food, history, and adventure. You can eat your way through food markets, roam the grounds of ancient temples, and swim in some of the world's most beautiful beaches. You could spend weeks or even months in numerous countries to make the most out of your experience. Honestly, the possibilities are endless. If you want to travel further for a longer period of time, then hostels are one of the best ways to stretch your dollar. You just might be surprised to discover that you enjoy hostels more than you ever expected.

1 Pajamas Koh Chang In Koh Chang, Thailand grandslam1998 on YouTube This boutique hostel in Thailand is perfect for some poolside chillin', and you'll have the Instagram-worthy pics to prove it. Pajamas Koh Chang is located a few steps away one of Thailand's most breathtaking beaches, so you'll be soaking up that beautiful sunshine in just about no time. Their facilities are modern, so you won't have to worry about worn-down bunk beds and tattered sheets. If you're feeling social, you can book a dorm, and if you need some privacy, you can book one of their luxury private rooms.

2 The Farm Hostel In Canggu, Indonesia Richard Richardson on YouTube The Farm Hostel is not your standard hostel. Located in Canggu Indonesia, this hostel is all about locally sourced and high quality design. The property is surrounded by lush green rice terraces and banana trees. You can relax on bean bags in the common areas or take a dip in the pool if you need a refresher after a long day of exploring.

3 Hanoi Old Quarter Hostel In Hanoi, Vietnam Thu Linh on YouTube Hanoi Old Quarter Hostel definitely pushes the boundaries on what hostels are known to be. Only private rooms are offered, so you won't have to worry about anyone snoring loudly on the top bunk. The hostel is in an awesome location, so you can walk to some of the city's best attractions. If this is your first hostel experience, it definitely won't be your last.

4 Kosta Hostel In Seminyak, Bali Lara Kapovic on YouTube Everything about Kosta Hostel is Instagram-worthy. The bright, airy rooms hardly resemble your typical dorm room designs. They encourage you to be social in their communal spaces. With their dreamy pool and health-conscious cafe, you'll have a hard time leaving the property. The smoothie bowls and tacos are life-changing. Have you booked your plan ticket yet?

5 Glur Hostel In Ao Nang, Thailand Hotelz Tv - Thailand on YouTube Glur Hostel's onsite pool will make you want to reserve a room ASAP. Glur offers a variety of dorms with spacious beds that maintain your privacy. After a long day of swimming in sea caves and climbing cliffs, you'll rejoice at the opportunity to relax in the peaceful courtyard.