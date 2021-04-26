You can count on every Oscars ceremony to feature memorable speeches and shocking wins, but one underrated element? Celebrities getting bleeped. It seems like every year at least one actor gets cut off for one reason or another, and 2021 was no exception. But why were Andra Day and Glenn Close bleeped at the Oscars? The shade was brutal.

During the awards show, Lil Rel Howery engaged the audience in a game guessing if hit songs were either Oscar winners, Oscar nominees, or were snubbed completely. First he picked Andra, whose song was Prince's "Purple Rain." She began to sing along and was seen responding, but her words were bleeped out due to a curse word. But some fans read her lips, and think she said, "It's a brilliant song. It probably wasn't even nominated and that's some bullsh*t." Unfortunately, "Purple Rain" was indeed not nominated.