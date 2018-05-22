They say your 20s is the best time of your life. It's all about finding yourself, trying new things, exploring the world, and enjoying the ride. So, why not go on a backpacking trip? Backpacking is all about traveling the world on a budget. You can hop from one destination to another for an adventure of a lifetime. You'll get the opportunity to experience different cultures and meet people from all around the world. Backpacking is perfect for the adventurous soul who wants to fulfill her wanderlust. There are many reasons why to go backpacking in your 20s, if you want an adventure that'll set your soul on fire.

Most people worry that they don't have enough money to travel. The flights alone are expensive AF, hotels aren't cheap, and the cost of activities can really add up day by day. Backpackers have learned to travel differently, so that they can see the world on a shoestring budget. They've discovered how to find incredibly cheap flight deals. They share rooms with people from around the world who quickly become friends. They pack light so they can travel far. Ultimately, backpackers sacrifice comfort for the sake of adventure, and they have no regrets about it. After your first backpacking trip, you'll be hooked and you'll never return the same.

1 You'll Step Outside Your Comfort Zone Kristen Curette Hines/Stocksy Backpacking is the best way to step outside your comfort zone. While luxury resorts and cruises cater to comfort and serenity, backpacking is a completely different type of travel experience. You'll be carrying only a backpack with the essentials from one destination to another, and won't have the room to pack a bunch of outfits. You'll likely stay in affordable hostels, and will camp out in a tent underneath the stars. (Don't forget the bug spray!) You'll be on your feet a ton, so you need to be equipped with a good pair of hiking shoes. Backpacking won't always be easy, but the adventure and breathtaking scenery you'll scope out will be so worth it.

2 You'll Make New Friends Jelena Jojic Tomic/Stocksy Backpackers usually sleep in hostels, which is a great way to make new travel buddies and lifelong friends. When you sleep in hostels, you'll be surrounded by hundreds of other like-minded travelers from across the globe. These hostels have communal spaces that are made for socializing. They also offer tours, pub crawls, and other activities for you to get involved with the other guests. Whether you show up alone or with a group, you're bound to make new friends in just about no time. Imagine exploring the streets of Paris or Argentina with friends you met at your hostel earlier that day.

3 You Don't Need To Be Rich To Explore The World Kirsty Begg/Stocksy Contrary to popular belief, you don't need to be rich to travel. Backpacking is a great way to see the world when you're on a budget. Instead of splurging, backpackers aim to stretch their dollar as long as possible. They stay in budget hostels, take cheap transportation, and scope out affordable places to eat. They usually choose to visit countries where they can make the most out of their money. Once you go backpacking, you'll discover that travel doesn't have to be so luxurious. You can explore the world, learn about new cultures, and meet new people without going broke.