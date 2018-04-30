4 Road Trips To Take This Summer With Your College BFFs To Celebrate Graduation

Graduation season is upon us, and you know what that means; it's time to celebrate. After making it through many college exams and late-night study sessions, it's about time you treat yo' self. If there's anyone you should celebrate with, it's your BFFs who endured the college struggles with you. You've pulled all-nighters together, snuck into your dorms past curfew, shared dating woes, and now it's time to go out with a bang. A road trip with your mains will be the perfect way to bond before you enter the real world. Don't miss out on these road trips to take this summer, or you just might regret it.

Road trips are always a blast. Instead of waiting in long airport lines and dealing with flight delays, you can hit the road whenever your heart desires. You don't have to worry about transportation when you arrive at your destination, which allows for plenty of spontaneity. Road trips are even better when you're with your girls because you can jam to your favorite songs and create memories that last a lifetime. It's the perfect way to cover a lot of ground in short amount of time. You and your girls are finally free from school, so why not celebrate with a road trip?

1 Arizona SimoneAnne/Stocksy If the Grand Canyon doesn't convince you to road trip through Arizona, then you'll be happy to know this state has a ton more to offer. You can't leave Arizona without witnessing the Grand Canyon up close, but you should also check out the breathtaking landscapes of Horseshoe Bend while you're in the area. Don't forget about Antelope Canyon in Page, Arizona for trippy sandstone walls that'll make you feel like you're on Mars. Head to Sedona, Arizona for stunning red rock landscapes, art galleries, and spas. You'll also want some Instagrammable photos of Monument Valley on possibly the most scenic highway drive of your life. Book a reservation at Havasupai Canyon for turquoise waterfalls that'll instantly take your breath away.

2 Colorado AliciaMagnuson/Stocksy Colorado is the perfect road trip destination for the college friends who love to get active. Get ready for hiking, horseback riding, fishing, and camping at Rocky Mountain National Park, and don't miss out on Denver if you want to see the most incredible art showcases, endless craft breweries, and the local music scene. If you time your road trip just right, you can jam out to your favorite DJ at Red Rocks amphitheater. These spots only scratch the surface of why Denver is the perfect place for a post-grad road trip.

3 Texas JEREMYPAWLOWSKI/STOCKSY Texas is so big that it would take you a pretty long time to cover the entire state. That shouldn't stop you from making a stop in the state's coolest cities. Head to Austin, Texas to eat at funky food trucks, do some antique shopping, and party at bars on Rainey Street. Hop on over to San Antonio, Texas to stroll along the River Walk, eat all the tacos you can handle, and see a San Antonio missions game. If you're looking for something unique, you can visit an extremely Instagrammable desert city named Marfa. Stay in vintage airstreams at El Cosmico and take a breather in the high plains of this captivating place.