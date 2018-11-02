Why Taking A Road Trip By Yourself Will Make You Feel Like A Real Adult

A road trip is always a good idea. Seriously, there's no better way to explore a new land. Road trips allow you to tap into your inner nostalgia, be completely spontaneous, and embrace your curiosity about the world. The best part is that you can do whatever you want on your own schedule, especially if you go solo. You could hit the road for a day, or drive for months on end. You can visit one destination, or stop in multiple states. The bottom line is that there's no right or wrong way to embark on an unforgettable road trip, but I will tell you first-hand that taking a road trip by yourself will make you feel like a real adult.

Traveling with friends is really awesome, but there's a lot of freedom in traveling solo. There's even more freedom in road tripping solo. You can forget about coordinating with everyone's schedules, in addition to the difficult logistics of navigating the airport and understanding local transportation. Instead, you can simply wake up, pack your things, jump in the car, and go.

I took my first solo road trip to Austin, Texas after graduating college. I was living in this new city all by myself after graduating, and I wanted to travel on my own terms. This trip really helped me grow up. It empowered me to continue traveling solo, and I think it's something everyone should try at least once.

There Are No Boundaries Caleb Gaskins/Stocksy When it comes to road tripping, there really aren't any boundaries. You get to embrace the true freedom of being out on the open road with an endless amount of possibilities in front of you. Which road will you turn down next? Unlike school, there's no concrete schedule or another person guiding you along the way. You have to figure it out all out on your own, and you'll feel so fulfilled — like a true traveler — once you do. There's no better feeling than knowing that you get to control where you want to go and do. I love the fact that I can decide to take a road trip on a whim, and I have the ability to decide where I want to go and how long I want to stay there for. I don't have to buy a plane ticket or wait for others to get on board, and that means I can tap into my spontaneity.

You Become More Mindful Hannah Dewey/Stocksy A helpful tip before you hit the road: It's best to make sure that your car is fully prepared and stocked up with the essentials for the drive that you're taking. Once you hit the road, you might encounter a few unexpected road blocks. You may get a flat tire, get locked out of your car, or run out of gas. Although these situations are unfortunate, they happen. You'll have to deal with whatever curveballs come your way. They're learning experiences, and will make you so much more mindful in the process.