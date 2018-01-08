Why Isn't Peter On 'The Bachelor Winter Games'? Fans Want Answers

Peter Kraus can't stop breaking Bachelor fans' hearts. Initially, we heard rumors he would be coming back for The Bachelor Winter Games, but now the Winter Games cast list shows that isn't the case. So why isn't Peter on The Bachelor Winter Games if we all love him so much? Because life is hard and unfair, that's why!

This time around, it's sort of The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss' fault. He recently announced that Kraus would be gracing our televisions once again as part of The Bachelor Winter Games when he tweeted the message,

Yes, Peter will be looking for love-- and going for the gold-- on # TheBachelor Winter Games!!!!

Obviously, fans' heads exploded. Kraus was a total frontrunner during Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette and our dreams were shattered when he was not chosen as the next Bachelor. According to Kraus, he never said "yes" to The Bachelor Winter Games at all.

During an interview with The Morning Breath, Kraus addressed the rumors. He said,

Mike Fleiss likes to tweet a lot of things. I feel like he even said I was the Bachelor at one point, so I think he just likes to throw people off.

Wow, thank you for nothing, Fleiss. While Kraus did show interest in the new series, he never confirmed anything. Kraus continued,

It’s definitely something I’ve been interested in — it looks like a blast, and I know some of my good friends are going onto it. I won’t say who, because I don’t know if they’ve been announced either, but it looks like a really good time.

He added,

It was brought up to me … and I thought to myself, ‘No’ — like, instantly. But as time went on and I started to get more feedback from family and friends, it’s something that started to become more of a consideration.

Still, Kraus is a realist. Once he returned to regular life, the idea of rejoining The Bachelor family was pushed back. He said,

Now that’s all kind of subsided, and I’ve been able to get back to real life, if you will. It’s something I’d probably consider in the future. I don’t see why not.

No matter what, we definitely don't expect to see him on Bachelor In Paradise. Kraus says he "heard it’s like 110 [degrees] and they have no air conditioning."

Listen, Peter, you don't have to tell me that sounds like a nightmare.

According to Entertainment Weekly, here are the names of all of the confirmed Bachelor Winter Games participants.

USA Men

Ben, 29, “The Bachelor” Season 20 – USA

Dean, 26, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay) – USA

Eric, 29, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay) – USA

Jamey, 33, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay) – USA

Josiah, 29, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay) – USA

Luke, 33, “The Bachelorette” Season 12 (JoJo Fletcher) – USA

Michael, 37, “The Bachelorette” Season 9 (Desiree Hartsock Siegfried) – USA

USA Women

Ashley I., 29, “The Bachelor” Season 19 (Chris Soules) – USA

Clare, 36, “The Bachelor” Season 18 (Juan Pablo Galavis) – USA

Lesley, 30, “The Bachelor” Season 17 (Sean Lowe) – USA

International Men

Benoit, 31, “The Bachelorette” Season 1 – Canada

Christian, 34, “The Bachelorette” Season 1 – Switzerland and Germany

Courtney, 31, “The Bachelorette” Season 2 – Australia

Jordan, 34, “The Bachelor” Season 2 – New Zealand

Kevin, 33, “The Bachelorette” Season 1 – Canada

International Women

Ally, 24, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – New Zealand

Jenny, 34, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – Finland

Laura, 29, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – United Kingdom

Lily, 21, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – New Zealand

Nastassia, 26, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – Sweden

Rebecca, 26, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – Sweden

Tiffany, 31, “The Bachelor” Season 4 – Australia

Yuki, 21, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – Japan

Zoe, 25, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – China

Tune in for the premiere of The Bachelor Winter Games on Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

