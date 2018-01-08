Why Isn't Peter On 'The Bachelor Winter Games'? Fans Want Answers
Peter Kraus can't stop breaking Bachelor fans' hearts. Initially, we heard rumors he would be coming back for The Bachelor Winter Games, but now the Winter Games cast list shows that isn't the case. So why isn't Peter on The Bachelor Winter Games if we all love him so much? Because life is hard and unfair, that's why!
This time around, it's sort of The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss' fault. He recently announced that Kraus would be gracing our televisions once again as part of The Bachelor Winter Games when he tweeted the message,
Obviously, fans' heads exploded. Kraus was a total frontrunner during Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette and our dreams were shattered when he was not chosen as the next Bachelor. According to Kraus, he never said "yes" to The Bachelor Winter Games at all.
During an interview with The Morning Breath, Kraus addressed the rumors. He said,
Wow, thank you for nothing, Fleiss. While Kraus did show interest in the new series, he never confirmed anything. Kraus continued,
He added,
Still, Kraus is a realist. Once he returned to regular life, the idea of rejoining The Bachelor family was pushed back. He said,
No matter what, we definitely don't expect to see him on Bachelor In Paradise. Kraus says he "heard it’s like 110 [degrees] and they have no air conditioning."
Listen, Peter, you don't have to tell me that sounds like a nightmare.
According to Entertainment Weekly, here are the names of all of the confirmed Bachelor Winter Games participants.
USA Men
Ben, 29, “The Bachelor” Season 20 – USA
Dean, 26, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay) – USA
Eric, 29, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay) – USA
Jamey, 33, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay) – USA
Josiah, 29, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay) – USA
Luke, 33, “The Bachelorette” Season 12 (JoJo Fletcher) – USA
Michael, 37, “The Bachelorette” Season 9 (Desiree Hartsock Siegfried) – USA
USA Women
Ashley I., 29, “The Bachelor” Season 19 (Chris Soules) – USA
Clare, 36, “The Bachelor” Season 18 (Juan Pablo Galavis) – USA
Lesley, 30, “The Bachelor” Season 17 (Sean Lowe) – USA
International Men
Benoit, 31, “The Bachelorette” Season 1 – Canada
Christian, 34, “The Bachelorette” Season 1 – Switzerland and Germany
Courtney, 31, “The Bachelorette” Season 2 – Australia
Jordan, 34, “The Bachelor” Season 2 – New Zealand
Kevin, 33, “The Bachelorette” Season 1 – Canada
International Women
Ally, 24, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – New Zealand
Jenny, 34, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – Finland
Laura, 29, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – United Kingdom
Lily, 21, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – New Zealand
Nastassia, 26, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – Sweden
Rebecca, 26, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – Sweden
Tiffany, 31, “The Bachelor” Season 4 – Australia
Yuki, 21, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – Japan
Zoe, 25, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – China
Tune in for the premiere of The Bachelor Winter Games on Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.
