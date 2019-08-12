When Monsta X was announced as a performer for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, fans of the group — known as Monbebe — were thrilled to see the group take the stage, but now that the time has come for the award show on Sunday, Aug.11, Monsta X arrived at the TCAs with one member missing, sadly: Kihyun. It's true. Only Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M showed up at the TCAs. Oh no! What happened to Kihyun? With only six members of Monsta X at the award show, fans must be thinking, why isn't Kihyun at the 2019 TCAs? Kihyun had a very good reason for missing the award show, and let me tell you why.

For the past few months, Monsta X has been touring across Asia, Australia, Europe, and South America for their We Are Here world tour. The group began their North American leg of their tour on July 25 in Dallas, Texas. Since then, they've also performed in Houston, Atlanta, New York, and Chicago.

Before the group's Aug. 10 concert in Los Angeles, Monsta X's management company, Starship Entertainment, released a statement in which they revealed that on Aug. 9, Kihyun began feeling a pain in his chest. According to the statement, Kihyun went to the hospital and discovered that he had a rib fracture, but despite the diagnosis, Kihyun still wanted to take part in Monsta X's final North American concert in LA as part of their We Are Here world tour. Starship Entertainment said they would respect Kihyun's wishes and let him perform, but that he would remain seated throughout the concert.

You can read the full statement below:

Hello, everyone. This is Starship Entertainment. First of all, we regret to announce this unfortunate news before 2019 MONSTA X WORLD TOUR <WE ARE HERE> in LA. On August 9th (LA local time) after feeling pain in his chest, Kihyun had been taken to the hospital and was diagnosed with a rib fracture and treated accordingly. Kihyun was allowed non-stressful activities according to the doctor's advice. And as per the doctor's opinion, the management suggested that it would be best for Kihyun not to participate in the concert tonight, however, Kihyun himself strongly presented his opinion to take part in the performance in this last show of the US tour. Respecting his opinion, and with doctor's approval, Kihyun will perform seated throughout the show. We sicnerely apologize to all the fans who have been waiting for 2019 MONSTA X WORLD TOUR <WE ARE HERE> in LA and ask for your kind understanding. With each member's halth being our top priority, we will do our best to support MONSTA X.

But when the time finally came for Monsta X's LA concert at the Staples Center, fans said that Kihyun ended up performing alongside Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M.

Now that takes us to the day after Monsta X's LA concert. On Sunday, Aug. 11, Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. arrived at the TCAs without Kihyun.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since Starship Entertainment revealed that Kihyun was injured, fans of the group understood why he was absent for the Teen Choice Awards and had to miss the group's television performance.

Aww, Monbebe are so sweet! I hope Kihyun gets better soon!