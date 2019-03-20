Ariana Grande’s recent meetups may have people thinking she’s reconciling with her ex-boyfriends, but the fact of the matter is that she’s actually doing something really wholesome and sweet. In recent days, Grande has reportedly been reaching out to her exes Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez and sparking rumors that she may be trying to rekindle old relationships. In reality, though, she’s not doing that at all. So, why is Ariana Grande hanging out with all her exes? Well, according to new reports, Grande is making an effort to understand “what went wrong with her past relationships.” And “Thank U, Next” may have something to do with it! Elite Daily reached out to Grande’s team for comment on the reports, but did not hear back by the time of publications.

According to a March 19 report from Us Weekly, Grande was reportedly inspired by her song “Thank U, Next” to make amends with her ex-boyfriends. If you’ve heard the song, then you know that Grande names all her exes in the lyrics. An insider source told Us Weekly that Grande really wanted to understand why her relationships didn’t last.

“After ‘Thank U, Next’ came out, Ariana was really living her single life and being with her friends, learning about herself,” a source told Us Weekly. “But after a couple weeks, she was trying to figure out what went wrong with her past relationships.”

It sounds like Grande really wanted to make sure she had closure about those relationships before she moved on, which is really mature of her. According to Us Weekly’s source, Grande is really just wanting to clear her head so she can focus on the Thank U, Next tour.

“She didn’t want any bad blood holding her back from the next phase of her life. She has reached out to her exes to have a positive place in her life right now and for peace of mind, so she can focus on herself and this tour, which is the only thing on her mind right now,” the source said.

It rings true that the Thank U, Next tour is the only thing on Grande’s mind. She’s been posting loads of photos and videos from the first days of the tour on social media recently. Take, for example, this backstage photo that Grande shared on March 19:

Grande looks really content to be on tour and connecting with the fans, so it seems like she’s in a great place right now. In a caption for a video Grande shared on March 18, the pop star wrote that she was grateful to her fans for helping making the tour what it is so far. In the video, you can hear Grande singing “7 Rings” and her fans joining in to sing along.

“i really dunno what to say yet. for now, thank you will suffice. a dream come true typeeaa night. i love you. so much. thank you,” Grande wrote.

So, Grande seems to really appreciate what’s going on in her life right now, especially when it comes to her music. It’s great to see her happy!