Why Don't People Like Jordan From 'Bachelor Winter Games'? There's A Reason
Bachelor Winter Games is here, and it's more than any franchise fan was expecting. From the original anthem to the hilarious ski race, ABC has given it the best they've got... I'm pretty sure. There are some really promising contestants from all over the world. However, new competitors bring new drama. There's an entire Bachelor international world out there that I didn't even know about. Surprisingly one New Zealand contestant seems to be the bane of everyone's existence. Why don't people like Jordan from Bachelor Winter Games? There's a reason, and fans aren't happy with him.
While all the new Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants look shiny and new — everyone has a back story in the franchise. Jordan seems like a hunky guy from New Zealand with a sharp jawline and muscular shoulders. However, people who know him from his Bachelor days are D-R-A-G-G-I-N-G him. What did Jordan do that was so offensive? It all began with his lack of interest in the women on his season.
Basically, Jordan just wasn't feeling it with any contestants on The Bachelor New Zealand. He chose the winner of his season by flipping a coin (earning him the nickname "flip-a-coin" on Winter Games). He chose a winner, Fleur Verhoeven, and their break-up aired literally 24-hours after the nation watched him propose.
He explained his actions to Entertainment Tonight by saying,
He continued,
People who watched the show accused him of being on reality television for fame (well, duh), but Jordan insists he simply didn't feel any "electric moments."
Jordan had his reasoning for deciding the final two. If you weren't mad at him before, you might be now. Or, maybe this clears everything up? He explained,
Jordan's actions caused such a backlash that he even started receiving death threats from people. This terrible response from social media impacted Jordan's family the most because it was, "hard to process the hate" that came towards him. At the end of the day, all he had done was "broken up with someone," says the reality star.
To him, it was just finally being truthful with fans. He said,
Jordan obviously didn't have a good run as The Bachelor New Zealand. He should have watched Ben Higgins season to learn a thing or two. He is still competing in Winter Games so hopefully he has better luck. Lesson learned... hopefully.
