On Wednesday, June 17, Twitter launched a brand-new voice note feature that lets you record voice clips to publish as tweets. Because 280 characters of text aren't always enough to explain your meaning, you can now tweet using your own voice. If you aren't seeing it in your app, here's why you don't have Twitter voice notes.

The new Twitter feature is not hard to find for those who have it once you know what you're looking for. If you haven't found voice notes yet, you may be looking in the wrong spot. To check, try composing a tweet. If you see an icon with waves on it by the camera icon, you have the feature. If you still don't see it, here are a couple of reasons you may not have it. If you have an iPhone, the feature will still be rolling out for some over the next couple of weeks, so if you're not seeing it yet, keep checking until it appears, or try updating your Twitter app. Twitter released the feature to a select number of iPhones, but the feature will roll out to other iPhones in the next few weeks.

The second reason, unfortunately, is not something you can fix. If you have an Android phone, you're out of luck, as Twitter isn't releasing the feature on Android. For now, it will only be available on iOS. While it's unclear if Twitter will make the feature available for everyone in the future, there is always an expansion possibility when a feature is released as a test first.

To use the Twitter voice notes feature, open up the Tweet composer. Then, tap on the wavelength icon to the left of the camera button. This will take you to a page with your profile photo and a record button beneath it. Hit record to start capturing your voice note tweet. Twitter lets you record up to 140 seconds of audio, which is a bit over two minutes. But, if that isn't enough, don't hit the stop button. Instead, keep talking, as Twitter will automatically create a new voice tweet in the same thread for you. When you're finished, select the Done button to end your recording. If you're ready to make it official, tap "Tweet" to post it to Twitter.

Once you've finished a voice tweet, you and your followers will see it in the feed, with an image of your profile picture and the option to hit play.

Although Android users won't be able to create voice notes on Twitter, they'll still be able to see them in the feed, listen to them, and comment on them, so they won't be completely left out.

Twitter's new voice note tweets join the company's other recent efforts to expand ways users can express themselves on the social media platform. Other recent additions being tested included the Twitter Fleets feature and live photo GIFs. This new Twitter test feature will ~hopefully~ be here to stay as a permanent addition to the app if it does well.