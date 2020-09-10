The latest TikTok effect to take over the social media platform is all about morphing users' features into their celebrity of choice, oftentimes to hilarious results. If you're trying to prank someone with the AR effect or see just how closely you resemble your celebrity doppelgänger, but can't seem to find it — you might be wondering why you don't have TikTok's "celebrity" shapeshifting filter. Depending on where you live, you could be out of luck when it comes to the newest trending effect.

Usually, TikTok filters are pretty easy to find, but if you're living in the United States, you won't have any luck trying the shapeshifting filter for yourself. While you can watch videos of people using the new effect, U.S.-based users are out of luck when it comes to using it. According to TikTok, the shapeshifting filter is currently only available to TikTokers in some European and Asian countries.

The shapeshifting effect has recently gone viral on the platform due to people turning themselves into their celebrity look-alikes, as well as numerous TikTokers using it to prank friends and family by telling them the filter analyzes your features and shows you your celebrity or character twin. Instead, they pick someone the person doesn't really look like at all, and then film their reaction as they watch themselves turn into whatever photo was uploaded. However you use it, it looks like a pretty fun time.

TikTok isn't planning to roll it out in the U.S. anytime soon, but the company tells Elite Daily in an email that doesn't mean there won't ever be a U.S. release. According to TikTok, the company is "constantly looking for ways to up level our suite of editing tools and are always on the lookout for feedback/suggestions from the community, so it's not out of the question down the line."

Judging by the thousands of submissions in the #ShapeShift hashtag, people are getting creative with unusual and completely hilarious doppelgängers. For example, one male user with shoulder-length dark hair transformed himself into Severus Snape from the Harry Potter series while one female TikToker hilariously found a resemblance between herself and Sheldon from Big Bang Theory.

If you do happen to have the "celebrity" shapeshifting feature, you can access the effect with one of two ways. To get started, open up your TikTok app and then tap the + button at the bottom to access your camera. The smiley face icon on the bottom lefthand corner of the screen will bring you to TikTok's different "Effects." Once you scroll to the "Trending" heading and click on it, you'll want to scroll through until you see the "shapeshifting" effect, which is designated by an icon of a person with a landscape in the background. You can also find it by searching a user who has used the effect, like this one from @Ben.Harland23, and then tapping on the video. There, you can tap on the name of the effect, and you'll have the option to save it to your favorites or try it out.

When you use it, make sure you've uploaded a photo of the person or character you want to yourself into. Wait three seconds and then start filming with the front-facing camera. You should then see your face transform into the celebrity or character you chose. If you don't currently have the feature, you can still have some fun looking through the different #Shapeshifting posts and brainstorming who you'd choose as your own shapeshifting twin if given the chance.