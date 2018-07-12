If you've been on Instagram lately, you've probably noticed your friends asking questions in their Stories — or answering questions from people they follow. Instagram rolled out the questions sticker for Stories on Tuesday, July 10, but not everyone has access to the newest feature just yet. If you are one of those users, you may be wondering, "Why don't I have Instagram's questions sticker?" There are a few reasons why you might not have the inquisitive function just yet.

It is the year of Instagram. The app is rolling out new features on a fairly regular basis. While it is great for users (and the overall functionality of the app), it can be difficult to keep track of the never-ending changes. So, if you don't have Instagram's questions sticker yet (and aren't sure why), I'm here to help. First, make sure you have the right device. Instagram is only available on iOS and Android devices, so you need to make sure your phone is compatible in order to partake in the questionnaires.

If you have an iOS or Android mobile phone, and still can't manage to find the questions sticker, make sure your app is up to date. The latest feature is part of Instagram version 52. Check out the app store on your phone to see if you are running the latest rendition of Instagram. If not, update your app. This could do the trick. Going forward, you may want to consider turning on automatic app updates for your phone. This way, you won't ever have to wonder if your Instagram app is current or not. Let your phone do the work for you.

Instagram

Now that you have taken care of that, make sure you know where to find the questions sticker. Open the Instagram app on your phone. The questions sticker is only available for use in Instagram Stories, so you will need to create one to access the feature. The app should open to your photo and video feed screen. Tap the camera icon in the upper lefthand corner. This will open up the camera screen where you can snap a picture or record a video to upload to your Instagram Story. Once you are done, you should see three icons appear in the top righthand corner. The first one should resemble a smiley face. That is where you will find the questions sticker. It is in the same spot as the @mentions sticker and location sticker.

Tap the questions sticker and type in a question, or let your friends and followers ask you questions. To make your story live, click the "Send To" button in the lower lefthand corner of your phone screen. Sit back and let the responses roll in.

Instagram

This is a great way to get to know your friends (or those random followers you are still in the beginning stages with). You can ask them who they think will win the World Cup on Sunday, July 15, or what you should eat for dinner tonight. You might even consider adding the emoji slider poll for a little something extra.

If you have tried these three steps, and still do not have Instagram's questions sticker, just sit tight. I know that can be hard to do when all of your friends are asking away with the latest feature, but sometimes patience is key. Sometimes, the integration to all user accounts tends to take a little time. It doesn't always happen overnight. So, rest assured that (hopefully) sooner rather than later, you will have the ability to ask questions in your Instagram Story.