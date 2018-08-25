When I need an outsider's opinion, I absolutely love using Instagram Polls as a crowdsourcing tool. Sometimes I'm not totally sure about which shoes I want to buy, and other times, I want to see if I should — in fact — get the French fries, as opposed to the onion rings. The bottom line is that IG Polls have definitely changed the decision-making game, and it's really spectacular for an indecisive soul like myself. But, if you're one of the unlucky few who still don't have the feature after many, many moons, you might be wondering why you don't have Instagram's Poll feature on your Story. It's a tragedy, but luckily, it might not be irrevocable.

If you still don't have the polls feature on your IG Story, you might be wondering what the heck you did to deserve this. Elite Daily reached out to Instagram about why some users might not have the Poll feature in Stories, but did not hear back at the time of publication. Even so, there are a few reasons why your Poll feature might not be working.

First off, it could simply be because your app isn't completely up-to-date. If your apps aren't set to update automatically — and if you haven't updated since October 2017 — there's a chance you're still using the old version of IG. To fix this, just go to the App Store on your iPhone or the Google Play Store on your Android, and update Instagram. Once it's done, you'll probably be able to see quite a few changes in your Stories — including the ability to post Polls. See? That wasn't so hard.

The other reason you might not have the Polls sticker yet could be because you aren't looking in the right place. Yep, that's right. After taking your photo or video, you'll be able to find it in the Sticker Tray, which is the smiley square icon three from the top right hand corner. Tap it, and you'll see the Poll sticker in the third row, first column. Simply tap the poll sticker, and you'll be totally set to make your poll. You can finally make sure — at long last — that your outfit is, in fact, cute enough to wear to the Beyoncé concert later tonight. You're as good as gold, my poll-lovin' friend.

Another method to get yourself access to all the IG Polls you want is a little more involved, but it could be exactly what you need to do. First, sign out of the app, and force-quit. Then, you'll have to re-open the app, and sign in again. If the IG Polls icon still isn't there, delete and re-install the app. Instagram has previously given this advice to Elite Daily for users who aren't seeing new features right away. It sounds drastic, but it's worth it for the Polls, ya feel me?

Once you get your hands on the Poll feature, using it is totally simple. Just snap the perfect photo or video, and then tap the sticker widget before posting. You should see a sticker that says "Poll" on the second line. Tap the Poll sticker, ask your desired question, and then pick two answers that your followers can choose from. Once your Poll is set up, place it wherever you'd like on the photo or video, and upload to your Story. Yes, it's that easy, I swear.

If you want to see the results from your Poll, doing so is quick and easy. Just click the number of views at the bottom left corner of the photo or video, and the swipe up. You'll see how many people voted for each option, and you'll finally be able to decide if you want eggplant parm or pizza for dinner. Just keep in mind that it'll disappear after 24 hours, so make sure you check (and maybe even share) the results before it disappears.

Being behind on Instagram features is frustrating AF, but luckily, getting those Poll stickers can be super easy. If you've tried all the proposed fixes, and you still can't fix it, you can always report a technical problem to Instagram by going to Settings > Support > Report a Problem > Something Isn't Working. Simply describe your Polls issue and include what kind of phone you're using, and then Instagram will work on the issue. I know, that's not the most fun way to use IG, but it could just be your ticket to a life filled with endless Story Polls. Happy Polling!