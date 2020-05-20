Facebook’s Avatar feature launched in the app for iOS and Android on Wednesday, May 13. By now, you’ve probably seen the social media company's take on personal doppelgängers flooding your feed. However, if you're unable to find it, you might wondering why you don't have a Facebook Avatar yet. Here's what you can check.

The new Avatar feature on Facebook lets you create an animated version of yourself that you can use in stickers on the app. Once you create one, you can send it to your friends in Messenger, use it in your comments on the Facebook app, or post it in your Facebook Stories. The feature began rolling out in mid-May, and as of Wednesday, May 20, Avatars should be available for all Facebook users in the United States. The feature previously rolled out to FB users in Australia in June 2019, and more recently in April 2020, users in Europe saw the update hit their apps.

If you don't see an option to make an Avatar on your app, you might need to update your Facebook app on iOS or Android. Once you've updated in the App Store or Google Play, check to see if you can find the Avatar feature. To do this, use any comment box and click on the "smiley" button, then the sticker tab. Tap "Create Your Avatar." You can also go to the Facebook bookmarks section (the three lines in the top-right corner of the app), tap "See More," and select "Avatars." If you see an Avatar from a friend in your feed, you can also tap on the "Try it" button on their post.

Courtesy of Facebook

If you've updated your app and you still don't see an Avatar option, it may be because you're using the wrong app. You can create an Avatar in the Messenger app and the Facebook app. But if you've been trying to use Messenger on iOS, you won't see the option. Avatar creation in Messenger is only available on Android as of Wednesday, May 20, so you won't be able to see it yet until it rolls out to iOS at a later date.

The update was a wide rollout, so it should be available after you update your app, but if you've tried both those fixes and still don't see it, you can always try deleting and reinstalling the app on your phone. Finally, if that doesn't work, you might just have to wait it out. With rollouts this big, there can be an issue or two, so you may just have to be patient until the feature finally shows up on your app.

Once you have it, creating your Avatar is like creating a Bitmoji on Snapchat. Scroll through the customization features including skin tone, hairstyle and color, eye and nose shape, bone structure, glasses, hairstyles, and more. If you'd like to compare your appearance IRL to your Facebook Avatar, you can tap on the mirror option in the top-right corner to post a comparison pic.

Once you've finished, you can share your Avatar to your feed or use it in the comments as a sticker, or choose a pose and make it your profile picture. You can change your Avatar any time you'd like by editing it the Avatar bookmark in the Facebook app.