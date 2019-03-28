Plenty of women have been in toxic relationships in the past, but the more perplexing question for those of us who have never been in them could be, why do women stay in toxic relationships? After realizing the situation is toxic, why stay? Why willingly choose to put yourself in that situation? As an outsider, it can be hard to understand. But a recent Reddit AskWomen thread asked ladies who've been in toxic relationships in the past to come forward and share their stories and explain why they took so long to leave.

Even if you've never in your life been in a toxic relationship of any form, it's impossible not to empathize with the explanations these brave women share for why it is that they chose to stay in their toxic relationships as long as they did. Whether they stuck around for days, weeks, months, or years, it's undeniable that these women were able to perfectly articulate what it was like for them to be trapped in their toxic relationships. Maybe you're in a toxic relationship right now and want to read about someone who's been in your shoes. Maybe you were in one in the past that, in hindsight, you feel as though you stayed in for too long. Maybe you've never been in one and are reading out of sheer curiosity. Whatever the case, read along and prepare to marvel at the honesty of these women.

All she knew was her troubled past. Bustle on YouTube I had a f***ed up childhood and it was all that I knew —/u/trenlow12

She was in a bad place mentally. Bustle on YouTube my mental health was all kinds of f***ed up. —/u/PitifulArtwork

She was afraid to be alone. Bustle on YouTube at the time it was the only friend I had and didn't want to be lonely. —/u/pumpkinspicethotte

She believed she was unloveable. Bustle on YouTube I was convinced I was unlovable so if I left, I’d never find “love” again. —/u/SoLittleAnswers18

She made excuses for them. Bustle on YouTube I chalked their behaviour off to being stressed at work. I also was low-key amazed that someone could be attracted to me, and my fear of losing that affirmation kept me around for a lot longer than I should've. —/u/pricklyvagina

She still cares about him. Bustle on YouTube Because I still care about him. —/u/Nosoycabra

She didn't want to lose the good parts of the relationship. Bustle on YouTube It's cos you don't part with just the toxic. Sometimes, you part with the good stuff about them too. —/u/bbbqlayz

She thought it was her fault. Bustle on YouTube I was convinced it was my fault, so if I just did better, they would get better.I was also much younger. Now I'm all, "kthxbai." —/u/Saltwaterblood

He threatened murder if she left. Bustle on YouTube Because the threatened to kill me, my family and the cat if I ever left. —/u/a-little-sleepy

She felt totally dependent on him. Bustle on YouTube It was my first relationship and I felt completely dependent of this one person.I loved him more than anything. I knew he did not love me and I still stayed with him because I did not want to be alone. I always thought without relationship and a boyfriend I would not worth anything. It took me two years to leave. I`ve learned a lot in these two years. Above all it is important to love myself and that I do not need anyone to be worth something. —/u/deniii11

She had to get her finances in order. Bustle on YouTube I am not sure if mine took so long, but we were together almost 4 years, and married 8 months. I think deep down I knew I shouldn’t have married him. It was 8 months after marrying him I left. 4 months after being married that I knew I had to leave. I spent 4 months working and saving money with the help of support services. I knew I needed to be financial independent so I wouldn’t be tempered to go back. —/u/MummaJules

She was ignoring her own gut. Bustle on YouTube Because that person was so emotionally abusive, that he made me so insecure and unable to trust myself, that when I those feelings of 'you have to leave' kept surfacing, I would ignore them. It took getting some external perspective, a bunch of health issues and a true 'rock bottom' situation to get out. —/u/overafter