“Most of us have experimented with some light rough play in the bedroom,” says O’Reilly. “From pinching nipples and nibbling on earlobes to lighthearted spankings and deep penetration. As you become more aroused, the endorphin release may increase your pain threshold, so if you want to learn more about erotic pain, take some time to get all riled up before you bring on the rough stuff.” If so, the key, says Jean, is to do so safely. “It is important to first recognize why or how you or your partner finds it pleasurable,” advises Jean. “Is it the physical or psychological? What is your/their desired result or feeling to be derived from this?” Once you know that and are ready to move forward, she suggests doing so with caution. “With any more intense or dangerous play it is important to always build up and not start at extremes. Even if the person receiving is very experienced, the other partner is new to that person and a slow build up — over multiple sessions is still necessary.”

It's also essential to check in regularly with your partner, keeping lines of communication open at all times, says Jean, adding that it’s important to establish a system of communication for when something is going too far or needs to stop. Jean suggests a “red/yellow traffic light system and a set of non-verbal communication.” She also suggests getting guidance if you want to explore something more extreme. “Attending classes and workshops is important when engaging in anything more than light play to understand medical risks or areas to avoid on the body.”

Jean also stresses the need for aftercare. “I don’t care if it is a one night stand, a casual lover or your song term partner. Aftercare is an important element to any play. Even if it is so much as a ‘thank you’ or ‘thank you for sharing that with me’ especially after play that falls outside of social norms, the acknowledgment is necessary,” she concludes.

The takeaway here is that there are many reasons why pain during sex may appeal to someone. It could be just that they enjoy the physical sensation or it may run deeper. Regardless of the reason, there is nothing wrong with it exploring pain and pleasure if that combination speaks to you, just so long as you’re following Jean’s advice to practice it safely and consensually. Beyond that, anyone with an unwelcome opinion can put a ball gag in it.