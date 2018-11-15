If you've never heard the phrase "turkey drop" you might think it refers to dropping the turkey as you take it out of the oven or en route to the dinner table. But no — it doesn't refer to a culinary catastrophe, but rather to a relationship disaster. Being "turkey dropped" is being dumped on or around Thanksgiving, and it's actually fairly common. If you're wondering why people break up after Thanksgiving, consider that the holidays can be stressful times for people in terms of traveling and scheduling, people are interacting with their families and therefore subjected to a lot of external opinions, and people might also experience a focusing of priorities towards the end of the year.

Although we just made it through cuffing season, and common sense might indicate that you'd want your cuff around for holiday parties, gift exchanging, and bodily warmth, holiday breakups are a common experience. If your relationship has been strained, the pressure of the holidays can cause tension to snap, or you might also realize that you'd rather spend Thanksgiving with your family and friends instead of your partner. This realization could spell the end of your relationship, but of course — every breakup is a different, sad snowflake. I reached out to real women and asked them to share their Thanksgiving breakup experiences, so pass the pumpkin pie and read on.

Miss Independent Stocksy/KaylaSnell I broke up with my partner of two years during Thanksgiving break my freshman year of college, even though we were definitely still in love at the time. It was less about the dynamic of our relationship, and more just related to the timing. Thanksgiving was the perfect moment for me to step back from this relationship and acknowledge that although I was in love, I really wanted to be single, and free to learn more about myself in college. Six Thanksgivings later, I am still really happy I ended things that night. After we broke up, I had so much more time to make new friends, take new classes, and take advantage of all the opportunities my college had to offer. - Willa, 24

This Is Not Normal Stocksy/lucapierro I went to Portland for Thanksgiving with my boyfriend and his family. His mom and dad are divorced but we all shared a house and then when it was time to cut the turkey, his dad put on a miner's head lamp and got out and electric saw/turkey cutter — that should have been my first indication that this was never gonna work out. I remember thinking, this is weird, this is very not normal why is everyone acting like this is normal... I also remember us fighting that holiday but I’m not sure why. - Ruby*, 26

Family Matters Stocksy/pavloffav I went to my ex's for Thanksgiving last year and it was the breaking point in our relationship. Things were already rocky between us but a big part was how his family treated me. So at Thanksgiving I realized the relationship couldn't go any further because his family was not welcoming to me and it had been three years. Family is super important to me and if I don't get along with my partner's family, then I know the relationship isn't going to work. - Isabel, 22