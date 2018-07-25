When my boyfriend and I first started dating, we started talking about jealousy, and I thought his take on it was pretty interesting: He admitted that he does, at times, get jealous just like everyone inevitably does sometimes. But, in general, he believes an important part of being in a relationship is knowing why you're feeling jealous and when it's appropriate to say something to your partner. But when you think about why you feel jealous in your relationship, how are you supposed to deal? When is the right time to bring up your feelings to your partner?

In a recent Reddit AskWomen thread, ladies got honest about the issues that make them jealous — trust me, they're relatable — and opened up about their strategies for coping with the uncomfortable feeling.

This woman talks it out with her partner. My boundary is when that person becomes a bigger priority than I am or if they feel like they have to hide their relationship with that person. My boyfriend has a lot of woman as friends from being in a predominantly female graduate program. I trust him because he's open about texting Chelsea or getting drinks with Maya, Chelsea and Lily. They're well-aware of our relationship and show a lot of friendliness toward me. He invites me when they have parties and larger get togethers. I'd be concerned if he suddenly locked his phone, refused to talk about his friends or co-workers, or suddenly was hanging out with one of them by himself on a constant basis (because he doesn't really hangout with anyone besides me that often). If I am jealous for whatever reason, we talk it out and I don't invade his privacy. —/u/tonicCONgin

This woman embraces her feelings. I don’t think feelings are something you have to justify. To a large degree you don’t really have control over that. What matters is how you handle them. —/u/sedotta

This woman believes you should talk out your jealousy with a professional. I think if they're prioritizing another person over you and crossing boundaries, it makes sense. I don't think jealousy is always unhealthy, but a lot of times it is - and it stems from insecurities that need to be dealt with by a professional because it manifests in controlling/borderline abusive to flat out abusive behavior. I can't think of a time I have been jealous in my current relationship but I also feel very secure in myself and my husband's love for me/fidelity towards me. He has never blatantly flirted with someone else in front of me, nor put someone else above me, or anything like that. I am very respected by my husband, he's honest and communicative with me, and that makes all the difference. —/u/starfish-and-coffee

As long as you're in control of your jealousy, this woman says you're OK. If the rules of your relationship are not respected, you have right to be angry and demand that your SO behaves differently. Jealousy is natural emotion and it's ok to feel it, even "without reason". But you need to control the emotion and not let it control you. —/u/dumdumdididum

This woman recommends figuring out the root of your jealousy. I don't think jealousy is a healthy reaction, and I think it's a good indicator of some sort of problem or insecurity in your mind or in your relationship. Either way, it's something partners should talk out asap. —/u/childfree_IPA

This woman believes in finding a partner who can handle your jealousy. just find a person who is okay with your levels of jealousy, and thus, whenever you are jealous are don't have to worry too much —/u/Maximilianne

This woman suggests you own your jealousy. Feeling jealous at any time can be normal, though it has everything to do with your self-esteem. It shouldn't be your partner's responsibility to make you feel secure with yourself. It's how you react to the jealousy that matters. Do you admit to yourself how you're feeling and decide to work through it on your own? Or do you blame your partner and give them crap about it? That's the important part. —/u/ThatsALottaDamage22