Gotham City is going to need a new protector, because Ruby Rose is hanging up her Batsuit. The actor shocked fans on Tuesday, May 19, by making the surprise announcement that she would not be returning to The CW's Batwoman for its second season, meaning the show will need to recast its lead role with someone else. The most confusing part of this shake-up is that nobody seemed to see this coming, leaving fans to ask: Why did Ruby Rose quit Batwoman? Her statement on the matter really doesn't really clear anything up.

Batwoman debuted last fall with Rose at its helm as Kate Kane, Bruce Wayne's cousin who takes up his mantle after Batman went missing from Gotham. Its first season ended on Sunday, May 17, just a couple days before Rose made her exit announcement. Rose did not give a reason for her decision to depart from Batwoman, opting to simply thank the producers and fans for their support.

I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.

The CW

Some fans have speculated Rose may have quit the show due to injuries, since she had revealed last fall that she'd had emergency surgery for two herniated discs, but a source told Variety Rose's decision had nothing to do with her health or injuries.

Although Rose is leaving the show, Batwoman will still go on. The CW picked up a second season back in January, and the network and production studios behind the show confirmed in a statement that a new actor would be brought on to take over for Rose in future seasons.

Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best. The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.

It's anyone's guess who might become the new Kate Kane, but the studios did emphasize the part would once again go to a member of the LGBTQ community, an aspect the series stressed when announcing Rose had been cast. Kate is an out lesbian and is considered one of DC Comics' most prominent gay superheroes, and Rose has publicly come out as a lesbian and genderfluid.

One actor throwing her hat into the ring is Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz, who tweeted that she was reading "everything about Batwoman" shortly after Rose's announcement.

Fans should expect The CW to reveal who will be the new Kate Kane in the coming months.