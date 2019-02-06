For those of you who missed the memo, Priyanka Chopra is now officially Priyanka Chopra Jonas. No, seriously. Just check her Instagram! So, why did Priyanka Chopra Jonas take Nick's last name? Well, the actress and known feminist just opened up about it in her recent interview with Jimmy Fallon and her reasoning is honestly super sweet.

“The gravity of it, it’s like a big deal! I didn’t realize it was that much of a big deal until I did it,” she told Fallon. That being said, not taking his name was never an option she considered. "No, I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like we’re becoming family, and I’m a little traditional and old school like that," she explained to the host. "But I don’t take away my identity. He gets added to who I am.”

Now, obviously, taking your spouse's last name is an extremely personal choice and there is no right or wrong answer. But I must say Chopra's explanation of adding him to her identity is quite frankly adorable.

And that's not the only Nick-related thing Priyanka opened up about on the Tonight Show. Fallon called Priyanka out for a picture she posted two days ago of herself asleep on Nick's chest on Super Bowl Sunday in Mammoth Lakes. She adorably captioned the photo, "Home 😍."

But the haters, as usual, had some shade to throw her way regarding the post. Fans from all over took to Twitter to call her out for the picture being too perfect for it to have actually have been candid. They also wondered who took it?

In fact, the post became such a thing that Fallon asked her to finally reveal who took it when she came on the show.

Priyanka just doesn't get why this is so confusing, you guys.

"I mean, don’t you guys ever go out with friends and you’re sitting with a bunch of friends, and you do something cute and another friend takes a picture?" she asked. "This is my cousin Divya," she said, revealing the photographer. "We were like eight of us sitting and watching the Super Bowl. I fell asleep and she took a picture. She was like, ‘You’re probably the first person who fell asleep during the Super Bowl’."

And then the photo was taken. Bada-bing-bada-boom. Simple as that.

Fallon also asked Priyanka if she always wanted a huge wedding like she and Nick wound up having.

"No, actually I wanted to get married in some private island away from everything," she told the host. "We were really stressed out about it because we thought Seychelles, Maldives, Mauritius, whatever, and nothing was working out. How will we fly everyone? Logistics. And this was in Bombay and Nick just said, ‘Why aren’t we doing this in India? Shouldn’t I be taking my bride from her home?’ And when he said that, I was like, ‘Oh, well, in India it becomes like a thing.’ I know a gazillion people."

And, yes, it really did become a thing, but OMG, can I just say I'm so glad that it did?

Congrats to the happy newlyweds and here's to a lifetime of cuddles on the couch.