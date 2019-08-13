Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's relationship has been one hell of a rollercoaster, but it looks like it's finally pulling into the station. Everyone, it's time to get off the ride. Cyrus and Hemsworth shocked fans everywhere after they officially announced they're ending their marriage in a statement released on Saturday, Aug. 10. Now, fans are naturally wondering: Why did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth break up? According to a new report, the "Mother's Daughter" singer is the one who officially pulled the plug, and the two have reportedly not been living together for months. Elite Daily reached out to both Cyrus and Hemsworth's teams for comment on the report but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The news of their split showed up in the form of a formal announcement released to the press by Cyrus' rep. It said:

Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.

Since then, a source told US Weekly it was actually Cyrus who made the decision to call things off. "Miley was the one who ended things with Liam,” the insider said. “They haven’t been together for months."

At the time of publication, it had been eight months since the two officially tied the knot in December 2018 after the Woolsey fires destroyed their Malibu home. According to a source who spoke with People magazine, the fire played a key role in Cryus' decision to marry.

"Miley took [the fire] a lot harder than Liam did, and he is the one who helped her get through it and realize everything would be okay,” the insider said. “She even said it all the time herself, that he was her ‘survival partner.’ She took their commitment to marriage seriously and was so excited about being married once she realized it’s what she wanted.” The insider also explained Cyrus "really fought to make it work" and wanted to go to therapy.

The news of the split arrived about a month after Cyrus told Elle magazine her and Hemsworth's relationship was very "unique." In Elle's July 2019 issue, Cyrus explained:

I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique. And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it.

Alas, the two are now busy going their separate ways. So much so, in fact, that Cyrus was recently photographed kissing The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter, which stirred up its own media storm.

For his part, Hemsworth has been spending time in Australia with his brother. When The Daily Mail Australia caught up with him, Hemsworth stated, "You don’t understand what it’s like. I don’t want to talk about it mate."

