Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just made a major move on Instagram. The couple has an active social media presence — as do the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — using their platform to highlight their philanthropic efforts and other royal happenings. So why did Meghan and Harry unfollow everyone on Instagram again? Well, it seems the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a particular habit of unfollowing all the accounts they follow on a regular basis, and it's their modern way of highlighting causes they want the world to care about.

On July 31, the Sussex Royal Instagram account posted a photo that showed the signature blue color featured in their account's avatar with a message written in white that reads, "Who is your force for change?" Harry and Meghan's monogram is at the top of the photo. The caption on the post explains why the account unfollowed all of the accounts it was following previously, and it's an interesting way to use social media for good causes.

"For the month of August we look to you for help," the caption said. "We want to know who YOUR Force for Change is."

The caption continued,

Each month, we change the accounts we follow to highlight various causes, people or organisations doing amazing things for their communities and the world at large. Over the next few days please add your suggestions into the comments section: someone you look up to, the organisation doing amazing work that we should all be following, an account that inspires you to be and do better (or that simply makes you feel good), or the handle that brims with optimism for a brighter tomorrow. We will choose 15 accounts and follow them next Monday, as we spend the month of August acknowledging the Forces for Change in all of our lives.

So, Harry and Meghan are always unfollowing accounts and following new ones because they know millions of people check out their Instagram each day. Why not take advantage of that by only following accounts of causes you want to support and giving them all a time to shine? People are always going to be interested in knowing who the royals follow, so this is actually a pretty brilliant way of pointing their spotlight away from themselves and onto important issues. I love this, Marry! Heghan? What have we decided on for their couple name?! I guess that's not important. Moving on.

I feel like, after The Lion King London premiere, Beyoncé should definitely be one of the accounts the Sussex Royals follow. Bey and Meghan are going to be best friends now anyway, right?! It makes sense to me! Meghan and Harry, consider this my official pitch for accounts to follow. Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter can be found @beyonce.

All kidding aside, this carefully curated following list is a great idea. And getting input from their followers as to which causes they should follow is a great way to build community engagement with their supporters all around the world. We stan these modern royals doing modern things!