For those of you have peeped her engagement announcement, you may have noticed that Jennifer Lopez happened to tag Ellen DeGeneres in the Instagram announcement. So, why did Jennifer Lopez tag Ellen DeGeneres in her engagement Instagram? DeGeneres is here to clear the air with pretty much the most hilarious reason ever.

On Tuesday's episode of The Ellen Dengeres Show, Degeneres joked that she was the one who gave Alex Rodriguez "the push that he needed” to pop ask Lopez for her hand in marriage this past Saturday.

“I don’t want to take credit for this, but …” DeGeneres said of their engagement in her monologue, adding, “Yeah, I kinda … I did that. … I’m pretty sure I’m the reason.”

So why does DeGeneres think she can take credit for one of the hottest A-List couples in the world finally deciding to tie the knot?

Well, for starters, DeGeneres is obviously joking. But she does have some proof to back up her claims.

For those of you who might have missed Lopez's last appearance on DeGeneres's show back in February, DeGeneres tried tried her very best to convince Lopez and Rodriguez to get engaged as soon as possible.

So much so that she even gifted Lopez a clock with a picture of herself and Rodriguez on the face.

“Because you and A-Rod just celebrated your two-year anniversary … This is a clock, and it’s basically to remind him that time is ticking and he should hurry up and propose,” DeGeneres told Lopez when giving her the clock. “Or you should propose.”

TheEllenShow on YouTube

And that wasn't even the first time DeGeneres had tried to convince Lopez and Rodriguez to hurry up and get engaged already.

“You should [get married], because y’all seem very happy,” DeGeneres told Lopez when she appeared on the show in November of 2018. “I mean, it would be good to do for Christmas.”

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Well, they didn't wind up with a Christmas engagement but they did finally decide to tie the knot as DeGeneres had hoped.

“When she announced it, she posted that picture and she actually tagged me in that photo,” DeGeneres told viewers. “So I wrote back, ‘Yes, I’ll be your Maid of Honor.’"

Like, I know she's joking... but please, J. Lo, make DeGeneres your maid of honor! Do it for the people!

Obviously, Degeneres also had to comment on the massive ring Rodriguez got for Lopez.

“That ring is so heavy, he has to hold her hand up,” she said, pointing to the Lopez's Instagram post. “It looks like it, it’s gigantic. She’s got to be really, really careful when she’s washing dishes with that!”

And she's not exaggerating. Experts estimate her ring could be worth five million dollars. Casual.

“[Jennifer’s] already started choreographing her first dance. There’s going to be three costume changes, backup dancers, the whole thing,” DeGeneres continued with a laugh. “Front row tickets are already $800 on StubHub!”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

DeGeneres wrapped up her monologue with a kind message for the bride and groom to be. “J. Lo I’m very very happy for you, not just because you took my advice, but because you seem really happy together,” DeGeneres said. “If two extremely filthy rich people can find love, there’s hope for all of us.”

True!

Lopez, 49, and Rodriguez, 43, started dating back in February of 2017.

And it looks like Lopez may even be slightly more excited than DeGeneres about the engagement.

“Jennifer is ecstatic and so are their families and friends. Very few people knew Alex planned on proposing. It was very much a surprise for Jennifer,” an insider told People. “It was just how Alex wanted it.”

Congrats to the happy couple... and to DeGeneres!