Oh, yay — President Donald Trump has called a woman "nasty," again. No, not Hillary Clinton. This time, he zeroed in on your favorite new royal mom, the Duchess of Sussex. So, why did Donald Trump say Meghan Markle "was nasty"? It has to do with comments she made during the 2016 election cycle.

If you remember, before she was a duchess, Markle criticized him that year on Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, calling him "misogynistic" and "divisive." She went on, "Trump has made it easy to see that you don’t really want that kind of world that he’s painting." According to multiple reports, Markle, who was not yet married to Prince Harry, also said she would consider moving to Canada if he won the election. (The funny thing is, she eventually ended up moving to England.)

On Friday, May 31, The Sun interviewed the president in the Oval Office, where he was asked for his response to the comments Markle made about him — which he appeared to be hearing for the first time. "I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty," he said in a video of the interview, reviving a label he used against Clinton during the 2016 election cycle.

But Trump later pushed back on the report, tweeting on June 2 that he "never" said such a thing. The post read:

I never called Meghan Markle “nasty.” Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!

The "Official Trump War Room" Twitter account, which is said to be managed by the Trump reelection campaign also rejected the report. "Fake News CNN is at it again, falsely claiming President Trump called Meghan Markle 'nasty,'" the account tweeted, along with a clip of Trump's interview. "Here is what he actually said. Listen for yourself!"

The account shared the audio of Trump replying to the news of Markle's 2016 comments about moving if he were elected, in which he said, "No, I didn’t know that she was nasty."

Per Politico, a White House official offered an explanation of the comment, saying the president was responding to Markle's "critiques" of the president. Elite Daily reached out to both the White House and Kensington Palace for further comment on the remark, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Whether Trump was displeased with Markle herself or Markle's comments, that's an awkward one, especially considering Markle is a full-fledged royal mother now. Again, it is a familiar refrain coming from the president in response to critical comments of him, but it couldn't have come at a worse time, as the president will reportedly be sitting down for lunch with Markle's hubby, Prince Harry, during a trip to England during the week of June 2. (Seriously, how do you even break the ice after something like this??) I guess the bright side is that Markle won't be there, given she's still on maternity leave after giving birth to a son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6. Elite Daily reached out to both the White House and Kensington Palace for comment on the visit, but did not immediately hear back.

But the interview wasn't totally bad. Instead of totally sounding off on Markle as he often does with his critics, Trump shared some nice words about Markle's new journey as a royal. According to the publication, he said she will make “a very good” American princess. He added:

It is nice, and I am sure she will do excellently ... She will be very good. I hope she does (succeed).

So, that's at least one good thing they'll have to discuss during their upcoming meeting. We'll see what happens.