There are some dates that go on to live in Bachelor Nation infamy. Fans just witnessed one of those cringe-worthy dates that was so bad it led to a mid-date elimination. Why did Clare eliminate Zach J. on The Bachelorette? A lot of awkward energy made their date memorable for all the wrong reasons.

In Week 3 of Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, she decided to invite Zach Jackson on a one-on-one date. They got have a spa day together, which sounds like it would almost definitely be really relaxing. But somehow, this day of zen was filled with stress.

First, Clare and Zach settled in for pedicures. Zach told Clare that he had never had a pedicure before and was a bit nervous for his first one. Clare picked up on his nervous energy, and she privately told the camera that all his nervous energy stressed her out. Clare still tried to help Zach relax a bit more with a face mask, but Zach continued to struggle.

It didn't help that Clare made it clear she'd rather spend all her time with Dale Moss than anyone else. She said that Dale had set the bar pretty high, which made it hard for her to connect with anyone else, especially Zach during their date. She admitted that maybe they weren't on the same wavelength, which definitely proved to be true later in the date.

When Clare got ready to say go get dressed for dinner, she leaned in to kiss Zach goodbye. She thought that Zach pulled away, and they then had a bit of an awkward back and forth. In an effort to try to fix the situation and still get his kiss, Zach grabbed Clare. But, by that point the moment had passed and Clare simply wanted to go inside. Zach still tried to go in for a kiss again, and all that was a bit too aggressive for Clare.

Fans have a lot of thoughts about this awkward moment, and they took to Twitter to share them:

After their non-kiss, Clare went inside and said that she felt simply didn't want to be around Zach anymore after he acted that way, which is definitely not a good sign for the future of their relationship. That night, Zach showed up for the dinner portion of their date, but Clare did not. Instead, Chris Harrison showed up to let Zach known that his time on The Bachelorette was over.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

