Now that Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette is underway, Bachelor Nation is getting the chance to get to know all of her guys a little bit better. Zachary Jackson is one who got a bit of attention from fans early on, specifically because the 37-year-old is pretty close in age to 39-year-old Clare. But there's obviously more to him that just his age. Here's everything you need to know about Bachelorette contestant Zach J.'s real job, his feelings for Clare, and his life outside The Bachelorette.

Zach J. lives in St. George, Utah, but he's originally from Yakima, Washington. He's a cleaning service owner, and his Instagram includes a link to the Instagram page for Cleaning Dino. In July, Cleaning Dino also posted a photo of Zach J. to celebrate him joining this season of The Bachelorette.

Beyond his cleaning service business, Zach J. is busy in other entrepreneurial pursuits. On his Instagram, he also says he's the founder of VidaNativ, a company that sells CBD-infused products.

Zach J.'s Instagram also includes info about some of the advocacy work he does in his spare time. He's an ambassador with Lynchpin Foundation, a social learning community for children and teens with autism.

According to Zach J.'s ABC bio, he decided to become a part of The Bachelorette specifically because of his interest in Clare. His bio reads, "Zach J. says that he has had a major crush on Clare ever since seeing her tell off Juan Pablo during the finale of his season. And while he is definitely excited for the journey to begin, he wants to make it clear that he is only here because he believes Clare is the perfect woman for him."

Zach J. hasn't had a ton of alone time with Clare yet, but hopefully for him, that will all change soon. According to his bio, Zach J. is "prepared to lay it all on the line for the woman of his dreams and hopes to one day introduce Clare to his mom as his fiancée," so he better get moving on his plans to woo Clare.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.