Ah, summertime. The sweetest time of the year. I mean, what's not to love? Hot weather, tan lines, bonfires, pool parties, endless amounts of ice cream... the list goes on. But, despite all of the good, the summertime gets a bad rap when it comes to relationships. In fact, it traditionally marks the end of cuffing season. And the warm weather has already claimed its first celebrity couple: Cheryl and Liam Payne. OK, fine, I admit their relationship was a little too serious to actually blame their breakup on warm weather but... why did Cheryl and Liam Payne break up?

The couple announced their split on Twitter, each posting the same announcement:

We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this.

The split comes after the couple spent two and a half years in a relationship together. Bear is their 16-month-old son.

Needless to say, because they were a very public couple, the announcement of their breakup has sparked a lot of discussion as to why it is that they would split up. One of the possible theories being thrown around by various publications is that Cheryl's mom had something to do with it.

In response to that rumor, Cheryl has again turned to Twitter, This time Cheryl's coming to her mom's defense, making it totally clear that her split with Payne had absolutely nothing to do with her:

I hate responding to stuff esp at such difficult times but i cannot sit here and listen to such nasty, false articles regarding my mam. I don't know why they involve her in stories about me. I can assure you she has absolutely nothing to do with any of it. I am a grown woman who is capable of dealing with my own life. She is a soft and kind woman who doesn't deserve to be dragged into something that has nothing whatsoever to do with her.

This isn't the first time Cheryl has defended her mom against media scrutiny, either. Back in 2016, she posted a similar tweet putting to rest any rumors that her mom had any sort of influence over her relationship with Payne:

There have been a lot of unfair comments about my Mam today and I have to clear a few things up in her defence. While I am extremely close to my Mam and respect her entirely, she does not and never has had any influence in any of my relationships. As a 32 year old woman I make my own decisions and choices and take full responsibility for them. To portray her the way some stories have today is wholeheartedly unfair, hurtful and untrue.

OK, I think now that she's had to take to Twitter not once but twice to remind us that she's a grown woman whose mom doesn't make decisions for her, we can all just accept that fact and start leaving Cheryl's mom alone.

Yes, her daughter had a very public breakup with her admittedly much younger bae/baby daddy but I think we can all agree that, as an extremely successful 35-year-old superstar, Cheryl is very well capable of making her own decisions.

Here's to hoping the couple can make it through their breakup without any further rumors attacking their friends and family.

