Man, oh man, oh man! Our girl Ariana Grande is having quite a week. Her fifth studio album, thank u, next, just dropped, so obviously there's a bunch of commotion going on about that. But there's another little ~situation~ that's going on right now, and it has everything to do with Ariana Grande and the fact that she decided to no longer perform at the 2019 Grammys. There have been quite a few whispers about the ordeal, but many fans just want to know: Why did Ariana Grande drop out of her Grammys performance? The pop star just boldly revealed her reasoning on social media, and it will get your blood boiling.

Here's what went down: An article published by the Associated Press on Thursday, Feb. 7, noted that Grande backed out of the performance because it was "too late for her to pull something together." Producer Ken Ehrlich told the publication:

As it turned out when we finally got the point where we thought maybe it would work, she felt it was too late for her to pull something together for sure. And it’s too bad. She’s a great artist. And I’d love to get her in the show this year.

OK, bummer, but would totally make sense — except for the fact that Grande has fired back, claiming that this wasn't true at all.

She took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the particular quote, and captioned it, "mhmmm here it is ! 'too late for her to pull something together......'" and in a sub-tweet, she wrote,

i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.

"I offered 3 different songs," she continued with another tweet. "It’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me."

Damn.

To add insult to injury, a photo of Grande is being used in billboards as advertisement for the Grammy Awards, which isn't really a great look (but, to be fair, it was probably on the bus before Grande pulled out of the performance).

"Passed a Grammy's bus with my face on it typing those," Grande wrote in a tweet, referring to the fact that she saw the ad at the same time she was writing about the real reason why she isn't performing at the Grammys:

She wrapped things up on Twitter by writing, "hope that helps everyone understand my decision. i am still grateful for the acknowledgement this year," and ended her statement with a single black heart emoji:

So even though Grande herself is up for two Grammy Awards — for Pop Solo Performance for "God Is A Woman" and Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener — it doesn't look like we'll be seeing Ari up on stage (or at the ceremony) at all.

Sorry, fam. We'll just have to wait and see how this all pans out at the Grammys on Sunday, Feb. 10.