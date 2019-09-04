First, Ariana Grande's anxiety and depression forced her to bow out of a soundcheck party for her fans in Antwerp, Belgium on Aug. 30. Now, the singer has canceled all of her pre-show meet-and-greets for the European leg of her current world tour. Why did Ariana Grande cancel her Sweetener meet-and-greets? She's prioritizing her mental health, and her fans are actually so happy about it.

On Sept. 4, Live Nation posted a statement on its Facebook account confirming that Grande would no longer be taking part in either pre-show meet-and-greets or soundcheck parties where fans would have been able to ask questions and watch her warm up.

"Thanks to increased demand, Ariana is thrilled and humbled to have been able to add extra shows to the tour for her fans," the post read. "It's not something she takes for granted. These extra months on the road, however, are not only exhilarating but exhausting. Due to the need to preserve her voice and energy, we regret to inform you that there will not be a Meet & Greet or Soundcheck Party offered at your show. This decision doesn’t come easily and the last thing she would ever want to do is disappoint fans, but something has to give to allow her to continue giving 100% to her performances."

Honestly, I think it's so brave of Grande to announce that she's taking the time to focus on self care. And it looks like many of her fans are down with her decision, as well. In fact, some of them took to Twitter to let the pop star know how happy they that she's giving herself a time out. A few even suggested that Ari cancel her rest of the Sweetener World Tour until she's feeling stronger!

Check out some of these tweets:

So supportive!

Grande has already performed over 60 concerts and still has both the European leg and the second U.S. leg of her tour remaining. It's a lot. So it's not totally surprising that the "Boyfriend" singer has been feeling overwhelmed lately — something she revealed to fans when she hit up her Instagram Story after canceling her Antwerp Soundcheck Party

"Hi my loves," she wrote in her post. "Time for some honesty. My depression and anxiety have been at an all-time high lately. I have been giving you all I’ve got and trying to push through as hard as I can and mask it. Today has been an extra rough one. After a handful of panic attacks, I feel like the wisest decision would be to not do soundcheck party or m&g today and preserve my energy for the show. I don’t want to rush through our time together or seem shaky. I like spending actual time with you and I won’t be able to be present or give you the best of me today. I wish I had control over these attacks but as anybody with anxiety or depression understands, sometimes you can only operate on its terms and not your own."

Grande's message about mental health is so honest and important. Take all the time you need to heal, Ari. Your fans will be right here waiting.