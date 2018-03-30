It's pretty exciting whenever one of your favorite apps introduces an update that makes using the app so much better. When it comes to using Instagram, you can pretty much always find a reason to explore the new posts in your feed or check out your BFFs' Instagram Stories, so any update that can better your experience is a welcome one. One of the recently announced Instagram features will definitely improve how the app works for you, but you might be wondering why you can't seem to find it. So, why can't you get the "New Post" button on Instagram?

It turns out that this new feature is still being tested, which means only select Instagram users currently have it. Instagram announced the New Post button in an official blog post on Thursday, March 22. This latest feature from one of your favorite apps is meant to help you keep track of the posts from the people you care about most by reducing the instances of automatic feed refreshes. As soon as I heard about the New Post button, I went to check my Instagram app to try it out. Alas, there was no New Post button in my Instagram app.

This will (sadly) be the case for most Instagrammers looking for the New Post button in the app since the company is currently only "testing it with a small percentage of users," per an Instagram spokesperson.

Carl Court/Getty Images News/Getty Images

If you happen to be one of the lucky Instgrammers with the New Post button, you can use it to prevent unexpected homepage feed refreshes from throwing you off your Instagram game. Per the March 22 release, you can press the New Post button to "choose when you want to refresh, rather than it happening automatically." Instead of having your entire feed refresh when you accidentally scroll down too far in your feed, you can stay where you are until you decide that you'd like to see some fresh Instagram posts.

Again, the New Post button is only being tested with select Instagram users right now, so keep your fingers crossed that it's a success in order to possibly a see a larger rollout of the New Post button in the future. Instagram hasn't mentioned anything about a full release of the New Post button yet, but I would imagine that option is on the table as long as the test period goes according to plan.

While you put your wish for the New Post button on your Instagram dream board, you can look forward to a another piece of Instagram news that you can use right now. It was announced this week that GIF stickers powered by GIPHY are back on Instagram. GIPHY solved the issue of a racist GIF found in the GIF sticker library. The company apologized for the incident while introducing "specific changes" involving their "content moderation" to "ensure something like this does not happen again."

In a statement to Elite Daily, Instagram also conveyed confidence in the newly reintroduced GIF sticker library. The company said, "We’ve been in close contact with GIPHY throughout this process, and we're confident that they have put measures in place to ensure that Instagram users have a good experience.”

So you can once again add the GIF stickers to your photos and videos when you use the camera in the Instagram app.

If the return of GIF stickers isn't enough good Instagram news for you, then you can turn back to the March 22 blog post about the testing of the New Post button. In addition to trying out this new button with select users, Instagram also announced that they will return your homepage feed to a mostly chronological order. In turns out the company heard the cries of Instagram users everywhere after the app implemented a change that displayed posts out of their chronological sequence. Instagram said, "Based on your feedback, we’re also making changes to ensure that newer posts are more likely to appear first in feed."

OK, they're not promising a return to a fully chronological homepage feed, but it sounds like it will reduce the likelihood of you coming across your bestie's photo two days after she posted it.

With all this new Instagram news, it can be easy to get bummed out about the one thing you don't have (looking at you, New Post button), but you can entertain yourself with GIF stickers and an orderly timeline as you keep hope alive for a full rollout of the elusive test feature.