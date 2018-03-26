Instagram is a go-to app whenever boredom strikes. You can browse through your homepage feed or check out your friends' Stories to pass the time. Back in 2016, though, Instagram introduced a change that people were not happy when they noticed posts were out of sequence in their feed. Well, if you're all about that chronological Instagram feed life, then you're in luck. Last week, the company announced a new feature coming to your Instagram timeline, and it will make sure you never miss out on your friends' posts. Here's how to use Instagram's "New Posts" feature if you're lucky enough to have it.

Instagram announced on March 22 that they are testing a new feature called the "New Posts" button. According to their official blog post announcing the news, the New Posts button is supposed to help users stay where they want to in the feed as they browse through posts. Instead of Instagram automatically refreshing your feed, you can choose when you want a new batch of Instagram realness by tapping the New Posts button. To use this new feature (if you have it), you need to first make sure that your Instagram app is updated.

Carl Court/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Once your app is up-to-date, you'll need to have a little Instagram luck on your side to use this new feature. According to spokesperson for Instagram, the New Posts button is currently being tested "with a small percentage of users." If you happen to be a part of that small percentage, you can avoid the automatic timeline refresh that currently happens when you open the app or scroll down a little too far while perusing your BFFs posts. Instead, your feed will reportedly stay wherever you left off until you decide you want to see more current posts. Once you want to switch up what posts you see, simply tap the New Posts button and enjoy.

Instagram announced another exciting update accompanying the New Posts button in the app. This news also has to deal with when new Instagram posts are shown in your timeline, and it will take you back to the good old days when you saw your friends' posts as they happened (not two days later). Yes, the day has finally come: Instagram shared that they will use a new algorithm to make it more likely that newer posts appear first when you refresh your feed.

The company didn't say that your homepage feed would return to full chronological order (beggars can't be choosers, right?), but Instagram said in the announcement, "Based on your feedback, we’re also making changes to ensure that newer posts are more likely to appear first in feed." Complaining really does work, you guys. Instagram further explained why users will enjoy this update when they explained,

With these changes, your feed will feel more fresh, and you won’t miss the moments you care about. So if your best friend shares a selfie from her vacation in Australia, it will be waiting for you when you wake up.

Even if none of your besties are currently on an Australian vacation, this news means that you hopefully won't miss out on any Instagram posts from your BFFs.

I honestly can't think of a worse Instagram problem than realizing you didn't like one of your friend's posts from two days ago only because it never showed up in your feed. Well, if this mostly chronological update functions as it's described by Instagram, then you'll never again have to worry about Instagram making it seem like you're purposely withholding likes from your best pals — I can do petty all on my own, thank you very much.

If you're one of the lucky few Instagram users who are #blessed to test out the New Posts button, please report on how awesome it is to everyone else waiting on this new feature. Seriously, I am not being sarcastic — I want to know what the future holds! In the meantime, though, everyone on Instagram can enjoy the news of the return to a mostly chronological feed that will keep you up-to-date with the posts you really care about.