Studying abroad will help you become the best version of yourself. It might just be the best decision you make while you're in college. Your college years are the prime time to experiment, be spontaneous, learn more about yourself, and discover the world. This might be your only opportunity to fully immerse yourself in another culture before you enter the real world. If you're not totally convinced quite yet, here's why Australia is the best country to study abroad for true adventure and self-discovery.

Australia might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of studying abroad, but it's definitely time to change that. Australia is home to vibrant cities, breathtaking coastlines, delicious food, diverse landscapes, and so much more. As a student, you'll have the opportunity to dive head-first into Australian's culture, and that's what study abroad is all about. You'll discover so much about yourself along the way as you step outside of your comfort zone and experience life as a student in a different country than your own. When you look back on your college experience, you'll be forever grateful that you left everything behind to enjoy all that Australia has to offer. Consider this stunning country for your study abroad experience.

1 Live In The Heart Of A Bustling City Expedia.com.au on YouTube Live in one of Australia's most exciting cities for an unforgettable study abroad experience. Study in Sydney, Melbourne, or Perth for the ultimate city adventure. You'll meet plenty of other students who chose to study abroad for the exact same reasons you did. Let's just say, you'll never get bored.

2 Hit Up The Most Breathtaking Beaches On The Reg United News International on YouTube Australia is home to an abundance of breathtaking beaches. If you choose to study abroad, you'll have easy access to some of the best beaches in the world with aqua blue waters. You can go surfing and snorkeling to really experience the beauty of Australia's beaches. Take advantage of the beautiful coastline with your new classmates!

3 Make Friends With The Locals Jayme Burrows/Stocksy The best way to learn about a culture is through its people. Study abroad is all about building an authentic connection with the local people, so why not make some Australian friends? English is Australia's official language, so you'll have no problem connecting with the locals. They'll show you the way of life there.

4 Set Your Sights On The Great Barrier Reef Queensland, Australia on YouTube The Great Barrier Reef should be at the very top of your bucket list. According to Australia.com, the country is home to the biggest barrier reef system in the whole world. You'll be able to explore the greatest depths of the ocean with some incredible marine life.

6 Visit Kangaroo Island, Because It Will Give You Life Lonely Planet on YouTube You haven't visited Australia if you haven't seen kangaroos! There's no better place in the world for you to see these precious animals. Consider visiting Kangaroo Island to see these animals, among other wildlife, in their natural habitat.

7 Explore The Australian Outback A Koba on YouTube Visit the Australian Outback if you're ready for some serious adventure. This party of the country will leave you in awe. You'll get the chance to witness some of Australia's most dynamic landscapes. This is a quintessential experience for study abroad students who want to experience the country's greatest natural wonders.

8 Complete Your Insta Aesthetic At Uluru Lonely Planet on YouTube If you haven't heard of Uluru, you might just be living under a rock. No pun intended! Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, is located in the middle of the desert. According to NorthernTerritory.com, geologists say the natural wonder was formed over 500 million years ago. Visit Uluru's cultural center to gain a better understanding of why this site is so sacred.