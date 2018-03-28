Once after at least four margaritas, I imagined an album title for my love life with my friends. I decided it would be called This Is Why I'm Single, and it's title track "This Is Why I'm Single" would be a parody of MIMS' 2007 hit "This Is Why I'm Hot." (Tequila is fun!) The second track would be called "Sausage Fingers" (my fingers are weirdly stubby). It may sound dramatic (and drunk) but I'm a Scorpio, so of course I'm going to be dramatic when it comes to answering the question, "Why am I single?"

Now that I've proven my November 11th birth date by being sufficiently moody and self-deprecating, I'm going to do the feminist thing I love to do and remind you that there is nothing wrong with being single. Absolutely nothing. You might be eye-rolling me because you've heard this before, but there is NOTHING WRONG WITH BEING SINGLE. In fact, there are a lot of things that are right with being single. Men are celebrated for their bachelor status, and women should be celebrated for not putting a ring on it. OK, rant over.

When it comes to the reason (or reasons) you're single — whether you want to be or not — your zodiac sign may be a lot more telling than you realize. Here are some possible explanations for your current solo status based on when you were born.

Pisces (February 19 To March 20) Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When a Pisces loves, they love all the way. You're a sensitive and honest sign, but you know when to take things slow as well. You might be single because your intuition is telling you to take some time with yourself. You're great at believing in others, but maybe you need some time to take to believe in yourself again.

Aries (March 21 To April 19) Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hello, Aries! You're direct and bold, and you know how to state what you want. You might be single because you're looking for something particular, and you simply haven't met your match yet. Or you might be single because your last partner was intimidated by your "let's get to it" attitude. Either way, don't settle for anyone who doesn't understand your special brand of energy. Trust your gut. When the right person appears, you'll recognize them.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20) Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As a Taurus, you thrive on what you know — you love the familiar. Have you been single for a while? The simple fact that you're used to your independence could be the reason you're single. As always, there's nothing wrong with riding solo, but ask yourself if you're single because it feels comfortable, or if it's because you really don't want to be in a relationship right now.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20) Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Geminis invest energy into relationships in many different ways, but you definitely look for partners who can understand what you're feeling and thinking with ease. If you're single and ready to mingle, maybe you just haven't met the person who can handle your communicative energy yet. That's OK! Take a breath and enjoy some time with your own thoughts. There are plenty of talkers out there, and you'll find the right one, I promise.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22) Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As a Cancer, you've had your mind set on a future with your special person for a long time. You probably want a serious relationship, and maybe even a family one day. You might be single because the dating pool around you isn't always interested in committing to a long-term relationship upfront. Try to open your mind to dating more casually in the meantime. You might be surprised by how relationships can change over time.

Leo (July 23 To August 22) Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images As a Leo, you understand your self-worth. You know that you're hot sh*t and you're not afraid to show it. You are single not because you're lacking in confidence, but because you want to be single — or, at least, you're not willing to settle for any of the options around you. It's fun to flirt and be admired by potential suitors, but you'll know when you're meet someone who deserves all that you have to offer.

Virgo (August 23 To September 22) Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As a Virgo, you demand a lot of yourself. You know that you can be the best... at anything. The one thing you have to do to get there: put in the work. If you're actively looking for a relationship, you might be single because you're putting in too much work. If you're constantly on the apps and sitting down for drinks with strangers after work, you might just be burned out. Or giving off an air of "I WANT THIS SO BAD." Consider giving yourself a break so you can come back to the game stronger than ever.

Libra (September 23 To October 22) Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You're an agreeable and peaceful person, and you are usually looking for a companion who can match your grace. Libra, you might be single because you're simply meeting the wrong people. If you find yourself on dates with rude, aggressive personalities, switch up where you're meeting your potential matches. Or, take some time to enjoy some peace and quiet alone. Being single can be simple, and can allow you to take part in all of the social activities you want to take part in.

Scorpio (October 23 To November 21) Brad Barket/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As a Scorpio, I'm going to avoid our "sex-monster" reputations for a moment, because I'm a giant prude. I don't think you're single because you're just looking for hot sex, though that might be the case. You might be single because — like me — you could be a commitment-phobe... until you become super obsessed with one amazing person. You also might be single because you're having trouble trusting someone. Us Scorpios hate liars, so if you've been dinged in the past, you may just need to give yourself a little more time. Or be alone forever. Honestly, both are great options.

Sagittarius (November 22 To December 21) Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As a Sagittarius, you love to lead. While there is sometimes a leader in a relationship, there should also be some balance between partners. Perhaps you're single because you're not quite ready to get on board with someone else's plans just yet. You're an explorer, so you need someone who's willing to get out there and explore with you. Or, just do it on your own! Trust your instincts.

Capricorn (December 22 To January 19) Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You're a Capricorn, so you are undeniably reserved. This is a great quality to have when it comes to being modest and polite, but it might be tricky for you to open up to new people when dating. If you're ready for something romantic, find a partner you feel comfortable expressing yourself too — and let them know that it might just take a little longer for you to get there. If you're not ready for a relationship at all? Not a worry. You'll get there, too.