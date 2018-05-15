Your quarter-life really isn't the crisis some people make it out to be. It's a celebratory time that should be viewed as another epic milestone in your life. Needless to say, before you delve into the whole "OMG, I'm halfway through my 20s" freakout, try to understand why 25 is the best age out of this decade.

Think of the four years between turning 21 and 25. You have grown so much, overcome the seemingly impossible, and still came out stronger than ever. Real talk: You're a girl boss. That iconic 25th year of life deserves to get so much more credit than it does. If you want to go even further, consider when you were first dubbed an "adult." If your 18-year-old self met the quarter-life you, it's highly unlikely they'd feel like they were talking to the same person.

25 should be glorified for how much it represents you and all of the amazing things you can do from this point moving forward. It's hard to explain what the title of being 25 truly does for a person, but once you get there and experience it for yourself, you really do feel the difference. These seven things are surefire signs that 25 is the number one highlight of your 20s.

1 You Have So Much Clarity Giphy When you opt to embrace 25, you gain so much clarity. Things that used to bother you really don't anymore, and you start getting a better understanding of the person you want to become. Maybe it's the fact that you've made it halfway through your 20s that gives you a curiosity for what's next, but in the best way possible.

2 You Can Finally Rent A Car For Your Road Trips Giphy OK, let's jump right into the perks. You can finally rent a car, so hallelujah! If that's not prime adult living right there, then I don't know what is. Kick those unwanted fees to the curb and hit the road with your new sense of independence, along with an itinerary full of adventure.

3 You Know How You Want Your Late 20s To Run Giphy You're halfway through this decade of your life, but that's not such a bad thing. You definitely made some mistakes, learned from them, and have a better chance of dodging the same problems the next time they present themselves. The first part of your 20s was great practice, and now you have an idea of how you'd ideally like to manage the second half. (Well, you'll at least pretend you have this whole adulting thing figured out while coming up with a plan in the meantime.)

4 You Feel Like You Can Start Giving Younger People Advice Giphy It might feel a little bit weird at first, but the younger people in your life will actually start asking for your advice. Stating your age is an icebreaker in many conversations, and those hopeful young people will be full of questions and starry eyes. Yes, your life can be an example for others; go figure.

5 You Begin To Understand That Life Isn't A Race Giphy When you turn 25, people are getting married, traveling the world, and having kids. Everyone's evolving and trekking on different paths. Your quarter-life is the ideal age to be content with your journey. You realize that life isn't a competition. It's meant to be lived at various paces, and you aren't ashamed of yours.

6 College Seems More Like A Thing Of The Past Giphy There's nothing wrong with college, but by the time you hit 25, you don't feel so attached to it. You no longer feel like the college gal who just got her footing in the real world. You've been in this real world, and as much as your college degree still takes up a line on your resume, it doesn't define you as much anymore.