Every year, House and Senate leaders bring their plus-one guests to join them for the State of the Union (SOTU) address, but one of the most important plus-ones are those accompanying the first lady. Each year, the first lady invites a number of guests to the SOTU that typically represent the president's priorities and highlight their successes. This year, Melania Trump will be sitting with 15 guests in her private Capitol box. So who's sitting with Melania Trump at the SOTU? The White House announced the list on Monday, Jan. 29.

First is Corey Adams, a welder at Staub Manufacturing Solutions in Ohio, and his wife. The couple became first-time homeowners in 2017, and reportedly plan to invest their extra money from the new tax reform towards their daughters’ education savings. One of the major topics that Donald Trump is expected to address is the new Republican tax bill. By bringing Adams and his family, the first couple is attempting to show off the beneficiaries of the new tax reform plan.

The next guest are the parents of Nisa Mickens and Kayla Cuevas. The Mickens and Cuevas' daughters were killed in September 2016, allegedly by the MS-13 gang in New York. (Elite Daily reached out to the court for comment from the men charged but did not hear back by the time of publication.) Trump has spoken out about destroying the MS-13 gangs, relating it to illegal immigration and criminal cartels.

The sixth guest on the FLOTUS' list is Agent Celestino "CJ" Martinez, who is a Supervisory Special Agent for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations unit. The unit, under his leadership, has carried out investigations that have led to more than 100 arrests of MS-13 gang members, for crimes related to narcotics and weaponry, according to the White House.

The seventh guest is Ashlee Leppert, an aviation electronics technician in the United States Coast Guard who helped rescued dozens of Americans during the 2017 hurricane season, according to the White House.

Next is Police Officer Ryan Holets and his wife, who adopted a baby whose parents suffered from opioid addiction. According to the White House, this is symbolic of breaking the barrier between the police force and the drug addicts/epidemic.

Up next is David Dahlberg, a fire prevention technician from southern California who saved 62 children and staff during a California wildfire in July 2017.

The 12th guest in attendance will be Jon Bridgers, who founded the Cajun Navy 2016, which is a non-profit rescue and recovery organization. The organization played a vital role as first-responders in the 2016 flooding in south Louisiana, as well as Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

One of the youngest guests to be invited is Preston Sharp. Sharp was reportedly visiting his veteran grandfather’s gravesite in 2015 when he recognized that many other slain veterans were not being honored with American flags or flowers on their graves. Since then, Preston has helped place more than 40,000 American flags and red carnations on soldiers’ graves.

The last two guests are the siblings Steve Staub and Sandy Keplinger, who started Staub Manufacturing Solutions. Along with Corey Adams, their company has grown from 23 to 37 employees over the last year, thanks to Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

The first couple's guests are all demonstrative and symbolic of President Trump's major policies and issues: tax reform, illegal immigration, gang-related crimes and violence, the blue-collar workforce, and the opioid epidemic. And then of course, there are the guests who represent the heroism during last year's natural disasters. All of the guests will sit with the first lady in her traditional box at the State of the Union, as President Trump weaves each one of their stories to serve as a testament to his presidential victories.